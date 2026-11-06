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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Kansas City Right Now
Kansas City neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to furry friends. Take a look and see if something here could find a new home with you.
Wooden Bookshelf
Item: Sturdy wooden bookshelf with multiple shelves for storage
Condition: Described as very heavy, from a smoke‑free home
Location: Central Park, Kansas City, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a solid piece, good if you need extra storage for books, games, or decor. Because it’s heavy, you’ll likely need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Kittens To Good Home
Item: 3 female kittens needing a good home
Condition: Not specified; poster is looking for caring adopters
Location: Foxwoods–Carriage Hills, Kansas City, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has three female kittens left and wants them to go to loving homes. If you’re interested, be ready to message the poster about their age, shots, and any supplies needed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Graco Hadley 4 in 1 espresso crib toddler day bed full bed
Item: Graco Hadley 4‑in‑1 espresso crib with under‑storage drawer
Functions: Converts from crib → toddler bed → day bed → full bed
Condition details:
- Has chew mark damage on the front railing (currently covered with railing protectors)
- Has water mark stains from getting rained on while being moved to the garage
- Free and first‑come, first‑served; owner wants it gone ASAP
Location: Verona Hills / South Kansas City near Martin City, Kansas City, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
The giver will not deliver, so you’ll need to pick it up yourself and likely bring tools to disassemble if needed, plus a vehicle that can fit the pieces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Patio Table with 6 Chairs
Item: Outdoor patio set – square table with tile top and six matching swivel chairs
Condition: Not described in detail; presented as a full set for outdoor use
Location: Weatherby Lake, Weatherby Lake, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you want to set up or upgrade an outdoor seating area for family meals or gatherings.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Kansas City tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.