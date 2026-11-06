🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Kansas City Right Now

Kansas City neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to furry friends. Take a look and see if something here could find a new home with you.

Item: Sturdy wooden bookshelf with multiple shelves for storage

Condition: Described as very heavy, from a smoke‑free home

Location: Central Park, Kansas City, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid piece, good if you need extra storage for books, games, or decor. Because it’s heavy, you’ll likely need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 female kittens needing a good home

Condition: Not specified; poster is looking for caring adopters

Location: Foxwoods–Carriage Hills, Kansas City, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has three female kittens left and wants them to go to loving homes. If you’re interested, be ready to message the poster about their age, shots, and any supplies needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco Hadley 4‑in‑1 espresso crib with under‑storage drawer

Functions: Converts from crib → toddler bed → day bed → full bed

Condition details:

Has chew mark damage on the front railing (currently covered with railing protectors)

on the front railing (currently covered with railing protectors) Has water mark stains from getting rained on while being moved to the garage

from getting rained on while being moved to the garage Free and first‑come, first‑served; owner wants it gone ASAP

Location: Verona Hills / South Kansas City near Martin City, Kansas City, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

The giver will not deliver, so you’ll need to pick it up yourself and likely bring tools to disassemble if needed, plus a vehicle that can fit the pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor patio set – square table with tile top and six matching swivel chairs

Condition: Not described in detail; presented as a full set for outdoor use

Location: Weatherby Lake, Weatherby Lake, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you want to set up or upgrade an outdoor seating area for family meals or gatherings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Kansas City tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.