📅 Kansas City catered events and licenses, Nov 4–11, 2026

Here’s a plain-language rundown of the catered events listed for early November 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, along with who’s hosting them and how many people they expect.

12th Street Bridge / First Friday

1300 W 12th St A (owned by City of KCMO, (816) 513-3500)

12th Street Bridge Catering LLC (manager: Monty Summers) has event #10066380-11-2026, titled “First Friday Nov 6-7, 2026”, expecting 300 people. The temporary catering license expires Saturday, Nov 7, 2026.

The Blue Room / Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

1616 E 18th St (owned by American Jazz Museum, (816) 895-8470)

American Jazz Museum Inc, doing business as The Blue Room (manager: Jill Johnson), has event #10066396-11-2026, “Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Nov 7, 20”, with 150 expected. License expires Saturday, Nov 7, 2026.

City Lights Gala on the Plaza

435 Nichols Rd

Embrace The Grape LLC, as Embrace The Grape Beverage Catering (manager: Jane Monroe), is tied to event #10066364-10-2026, “City Lights Gala Nov 7, 2026”, expecting 120 guests. The license expires Saturday, Nov 7, 2026. The event owner is the Cathedral Of Immaculate Conception, (816) 842-2416.

Union Station events

30 W Pershing Rd STE 120, and other Union Station spaces (owner: Union Station, (816) 460-2000):

Missouri Senate Caucus Event Nov 9 – event #10066398-11-2026 , 145 expected, license expires Monday, Nov 9, 2026 .

– event , expected, license expires . JE Dunn Leadership Dinner Nov 5, 20 – event #10066363-10-2026 , 181 expected, license expires Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 (owner: West 9th LLC , (816) 210-4620 ).

– event , expected, license expires (owner: , ). Extreme Screen Event Nov 9, 2026 – event #10066399-11-2026 , 320 expected, license expires Monday, Nov 9, 2026 .

– event , expected, license expires . Stillwell Family Style Dinner Nov 10, 2 – event #10066401-11-2026, 50 expected, license expires Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

Petfest at KC Convention Center

Event #10066382-11-2026, “Petfest 2026 Nov 6-7, 2026”, at the KC Convention Center, expects 500 attendees. License expires Saturday, Nov 7, 2026. Contact: (816) 513-5278.

Crossroads Flea at Mildred’s

1901 Wyandotte St (owned by City of KCMO, (816) 513-3500)

The Java Gardens Inc, as Mildred’s (manager: Evan Hayes Ashby), has event #10066381-11-2026, “Crossroads Flea Nov 8, 2026”, with 300 expected. License expires Sunday, Nov 8, 2026.

Uptown Theatre concerts

3700 Broadway Blvd, owner Uptown Holding LLC, contact (816) 753-8665. Uptown Operations, LLC, as Uptown Theatre (manager: Michael A. Nigro), lists:

“Wage War Broadcast Tour Nov 4, 2026” – event #10066361-10-2026 , 1000 expected, license expires Wednesday, Nov 4, 202– (year truncated).

– event , expected, license expires (year truncated). “Daniel Donato Show Nov 5, 2026” – event #10066362-10-2026 , 1000 expected, license expires Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 .

– event , expected, license expires . “Shaun Cassidy Holiday Show Nov 10” – event #10066390-11-2026 , 1000 expected, license expires Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026 .

– event , expected, license expires . “Cheap Trick Concert Nov 11, 2026” – event #10066391-11-2026, 1000 expected, license expires Wednesday, Nov 11, 20– (year truncated).

The document focuses on event titles, expected crowd sizes, license end dates, venue owners, and public contact phone numbers. It does not list exact start times or fully formatted dates beyond what appears in each event title.