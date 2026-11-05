🚌 Kansas City, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move—behind the wheel or under the hood—there are several solid options right now.

Employer: UPS

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $18.40/hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Team up with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Flexible day-to-day schedule, no driving the truck, and no experience needed.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: ~$75,000/year (avg), ~$1,400/week + bonuses

Type: Full-time, local

Home daily, steady intermodal freight, and a long list of extra pay items (detention, holiday, safety, etc.). Benefits kick in after 30 days, with PTO from day one.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Based out of Edwardsville, KS (Kansas City area)

Salary: $1,300–$1,500/week

Type: Full-time, local nights

Dedicated intermodal account, home daily, 100% no-touch freight, and steady night shifts (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat). Open to recent CDL grads with clean records.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $24.30–$29.27/hour

Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–38 hrs/week)

Mix of OTR and route work with different trailer types (reefer, flatbed, tanker, autos). Strong benefits package including 401(k) match, health, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: TCI Transportation

Location: Kansas City, KS (KC metro)

Salary: $26.51–$30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Hands-on trailer repair role (structural, mechanical, electrical, brakes, suspension) with weekly pay, safety incentives, boot allowance, and uniforms provided.

Employer: Qualdoc

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: From $26.00/hour + overtime (60+ hrs typical)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Blend of Class A driving and heavy equipment operation with guaranteed 40 hours, frequent overtime, per diem, and hotel/layover pay. On-call, emergency-focused work for those who like big machines and long weeks.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $32.11/hour + bonuses

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

Work on heavy-duty vehicles with state-of-the-art tools, paid training, quarterly bonuses, and strong benefits (medical after 30 days, 401(k) match, boot allowance, tuition help).

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: ~$120,000/year, $36/hour OT after 40

Type: Full-time, regional with overnights

Travel regionally to different locations, delivering parts to auto dealers. Late-model trucks, strong benefits from day one, and weekend home time in most cases.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Drive an automated side-load trash truck on a set route. CDL required; mix of driving and physical work with steady hours and independence on the road.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: Not listed (pay level based on ASE certifications)

Type: Full-time

Shop-based role doing brakes, alignments, and general repairs. Clear tech levels (A/B/C), strong benefits, and room to grow inside a larger fuel and retail company.

Employer: Purcell Tire & Rubber Co

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $18.00–$40.00/hour (total comp)

Type: Full-time

Run a boom/service truck doing roadside and on-site commercial tire work. Class A CDL required, with solid benefits and a wide pay range based on skill and productivity.

Employer: U.S. Marshals Service – JPATS

Location: Kansas City, MO or Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $157,980–$197,200/year (GS-15)

Type: Full-time, federal

Senior leadership role overseeing JPATS flight operations. Requires ATP with multi-engine, heavy turbojet type rating, extensive flight hours, and prior management of flight ops.

Employer: Ponce Ground Service Logistics (PGSL)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, local days, Mon–Fri

Home daily, no-touch, drop & hook freight with 10–12 hour day shifts and weekends off. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), and a family-owned feel.

Employer: Marco's Pizza – Overland Park

Location: Kansas City, MO area

Salary: Up to $19.00/hour (hourly + tips; some drivers up to $25/hour depending on location)

Type: Part-time, evenings

Easy side gig if you like driving your own car, listening to music, and earning tips. Gas/mileage reimbursement, flexible schedules, and free employee meals.

Employer: NFI Industries

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $28.00–$34.00/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Diagnostic-focused diesel tech role on a dedicated fleet, with supplied tools/PPE, PTO from day one, 8 paid holidays, and ASE reimbursement.

Employer: Gateway Services Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Type: Full-time, route-based

Unique route job serving vet clinics and pet parents in pet aftercare. Physically active, emotionally sensitive work with steady hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven feel.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—KC transportation roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.