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🚌 Kansas City, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move—behind the wheel or under the hood—there are several solid options right now.
Driver Helper (Seasonal)
Employer: UPS
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $18.40/hour
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Team up with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Flexible day-to-day schedule, no driving the truck, and no experience needed.
Local Truck Driver (Class A)
Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: ~$75,000/year (avg), ~$1,400/week + bonuses
Type: Full-time, local
Home daily, steady intermodal freight, and a long list of extra pay items (detention, holiday, safety, etc.). Benefits kick in after 30 days, with PTO from day one.
Class A Local Truck Driver – CDL Graduates OK
Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
Location: Based out of Edwardsville, KS (Kansas City area)
Salary: $1,300–$1,500/week
Type: Full-time, local nights
Dedicated intermodal account, home daily, 100% no-touch freight, and steady night shifts (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat). Open to recent CDL grads with clean records.
Driver (Freight / OTR / Route)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $24.30–$29.27/hour
Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–38 hrs/week)
Mix of OTR and route work with different trailer types (reefer, flatbed, tanker, autos). Strong benefits package including 401(k) match, health, PTO, and tuition help.
Trailer Mechanic [530]
Employer: TCI Transportation
Location: Kansas City, KS (KC metro)
Salary: $26.51–$30.00/hour
Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)
Hands-on trailer repair role (structural, mechanical, electrical, brakes, suspension) with weekly pay, safety incentives, boot allowance, and uniforms provided.
CDL-A Heavy Equipment Operator
Employer: Qualdoc
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: From $26.00/hour + overtime (60+ hrs typical)
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Blend of Class A driving and heavy equipment operation with guaranteed 40 hours, frequent overtime, per diem, and hotel/layover pay. On-call, emergency-focused work for those who like big machines and long weeks.
Diesel Technician (Mid-Level)
Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $32.11/hour + bonuses
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm
Work on heavy-duty vehicles with state-of-the-art tools, paid training, quarterly bonuses, and strong benefits (medical after 30 days, 401(k) match, boot allowance, tuition help).
Truck Driver – CDL Class A Flex
Employer: Penske Logistics
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: ~$120,000/year, $36/hour OT after 40
Type: Full-time, regional with overnights
Travel regionally to different locations, delivering parts to auto dealers. Late-model trucks, strong benefits from day one, and weekend home time in most cases.
Automated Side Load Driver (CDL)
Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Drive an automated side-load trash truck on a set route. CDL required; mix of driving and physical work with steady hours and independence on the road.
Automotive Technician
Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: Not listed (pay level based on ASE certifications)
Type: Full-time
Shop-based role doing brakes, alignments, and general repairs. Clear tech levels (A/B/C), strong benefits, and room to grow inside a larger fuel and retail company.
Boom Truck Operator (26K) / Class A CDL
Employer: Purcell Tire & Rubber Co
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $18.00–$40.00/hour (total comp)
Type: Full-time
Run a boom/service truck doing roadside and on-site commercial tire work. Class A CDL required, with solid benefits and a wide pay range based on skill and productivity.
Supervisory Airplane Pilot (Chief of Aviation)
Employer: U.S. Marshals Service – JPATS
Location: Kansas City, MO or Oklahoma City, OK
Salary: $157,980–$197,200/year (GS-15)
Type: Full-time, federal
Senior leadership role overseeing JPATS flight operations. Requires ATP with multi-engine, heavy turbojet type rating, extensive flight hours, and prior management of flight ops.
Class A Driver – Local, No Touch Freight
Employer: Ponce Ground Service Logistics (PGSL)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $25.00–$30.00/hour
Type: Full-time, local days, Mon–Fri
Home daily, no-touch, drop & hook freight with 10–12 hour day shifts and weekends off. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), and a family-owned feel.
Delivery Driver
Employer: Marco's Pizza – Overland Park
Location: Kansas City, MO area
Salary: Up to $19.00/hour (hourly + tips; some drivers up to $25/hour depending on location)
Type: Part-time, evenings
Easy side gig if you like driving your own car, listening to music, and earning tips. Gas/mileage reimbursement, flexible schedules, and free employee meals.
Commercial Truck Diagnostic Technician (Diesel)
Employer: NFI Industries
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $28.00–$34.00/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Type: Full-time
Diagnostic-focused diesel tech role on a dedicated fleet, with supplied tools/PPE, PTO from day one, 8 paid holidays, and ASE reimbursement.
Veterinary Route Service Specialist
Employer: Gateway Services Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO
Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour
Type: Full-time, route-based
Unique route job serving vet clinics and pet parents in pet aftercare. Physically active, emotionally sensitive work with steady hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven feel.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—KC transportation roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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