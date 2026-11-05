🚚 Kansas City, MO Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady warehouse or inventory role. Here are several solid full-time options around town.

Employer: Wabtec Corporation

Location: 4800 Deramus Ave, Kansas City, MO 64120 (on-site, Monday–Friday)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,900 – $98,200/year

Inventory-focused role managing customer- and company-owned assets for a major rail/transportation supplier. You’ll work with planning, purchasing, warehouse, manufacturing, and finance teams to keep inventory accurate, support audits, and solve discrepancies using ERP tools like SAP/Oracle and advanced Excel.

Employer: Premier Truck Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role at a large Freightliner truck dealer group. You’ll receive and ship parts, stock bins, help with core inspection and warranty tracking, and keep the warehouse clean and organized; benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, ~7:00am–4:00pm (40 hrs, overtime as needed)

Pay: $19.26/hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 12/04/2026

Day-shift warehouse job in healthcare distribution—picking, packing, shipping, and inventory tasks that keep medical products moving to patients. Open to candidates with little or no warehouse experience, with full training and a strong benefits package (health, 401k, paid time off, parental leave).

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience and location)

Store-based fulfillment role picking, staging, and inspecting online and in-store orders, with a strong focus on customer service and safety. You’ll use store tech (apps, tablets) and powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers (certification required or provided) while helping keep inventory accurate.

If one of these looks close to what you want, apply soon and then keep an eye out—KC’s logistics jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.