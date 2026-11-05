📣 Kansas City, MO Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between corporate, healthcare, tech, and field sales. If you’re ready to sell, lead, or grow into management, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,900–$147,600 + potential annual incentive

Front-line BDR role working with Deloitte’s alliance partners and senior sales execs. You’ll qualify inbound leads, nurture relationships, and hand off strong opportunities while traveling up to 25%.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Serve Japanese-owned and multinational clients on complex commercial insurance programs. Great fit if you’re fluent in Japanese and English and want a client-facing role with cross-cultural work.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

Location: Kansas City, MO (branch-based)

Type: Full-time

Earnings: $100K+ potential, paid training, pension + 401(k)

Sell memberships and insurance from a local branch office with strong brand backing. Ideal for driven closers who like face-to-face sales and want solid benefits.

Employer: Leviton

Location: Kansas City, MO (regional travel 50–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$175,000 per year

Lead a regional electrical distribution sales team and own a $35M+ territory. You’ll set strategy, coach reps, and drive growth across residential, commercial, and industrial product lines.

Employer: Cast AI

Location: Kansas City, MO (remote, North Central territory)

Type: Full-time

Pure new-logo enterprise SaaS hunting for a fast-growing cloud automation unicorn. You’ll build your own pipeline, run complex multi-stakeholder deals, and sell into high cloud-spend accounts.

Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group

Location: Kansas City, MO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + OT potential, $200/month car allowance, $300/month gas card, $500 sign-on bonus

Hands-on role building displays, stocking shelves, and managing POS for beer, wine, and spirits brands. Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, with lots of time in stores.

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Consulting role focused on sales operations and customer experience. You’ll analyze sales processes, build recommendations, and manage workstreams while mentoring junior team members.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead complex proposal efforts for water projects—from win strategy and storyboards to interviews and award submittals. Great fit if you have A/E or professional services proposal experience and strong writing skills.

Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America

Location: Kansas City, MO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Sell commercial pest management services across industries like hospitality, food processing, and healthcare. Benefits start day 1, with training, 401(k) match, and performance incentives.

Employer: Lennar

Location: Kansas City, MO (community-based)

Type: Full-time

Guide buyers through the full new-home sales process, from model home visits to closing. Strong fit if you enjoy real estate, weekend traffic, and building long-term buyer relationships.

Employer: Populus Recruiting (for a lifestyle/home décor brand)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead an inside sales team selling licensed home décor and gift products into national retailers and specialty stores. You’ll manage KPIs, coach reps, and own key accounts and trade show follow-up.

Employer: Lockton

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Support the Pharmacy Practice with RFPs, data analysis, and client meetings. Ideal for someone with PBM or pharmacy benefits experience who likes client-facing work plus analytics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential annual incentive

Lead marketing for Deloitte’s Salesforce alliance, building joint go-to-market campaigns and demand-gen programs. Senior role for marketers who can own strategy, execution, and ROI.

Employer: Essity

Location: Kansas City, MO territory (remote field role)

Type: Full-time

Outside sales role selling advanced wound care products into hospitals, surgical areas, and wound centers. You’ll manage a healthcare territory, work with clinicians, and travel 25–35%.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead pursuit best practices and major RFP/RFQ responses for a national contractor. Great for a senior marketer with strong InDesign skills and experience running complex, deadline-heavy pursuits.

Employer: AAA Advantage Home Care

Location: Kansas City, MO 64126 (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$25 per hour

Help caregivers move from “interested” to fully onboarded in Medicaid-funded home care programs. Mix of phone screening, in-person meetings, and steady follow-up—good for outgoing, organized people.

Employer: Not listed (automotive & appliance services)

Not listed (automotive & appliance services) Location: Kansas City, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $71,500–$86,200 per year + commission up to $15,000 per sale

High-commission B2B role selling appliance and auto repair services to property managers, investors, and fleets. Best for experienced closers who can open doors and manage long-term commercial relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and offers often come from the roles you almost skipped.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.