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📣 Kansas City, MO Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between corporate, healthcare, tech, and field sales. If you’re ready to sell, lead, or grow into management, these local roles are worth a look.
Specialist, Business Development Representative - C_MAT
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,900–$147,600 + potential annual incentive
Front-line BDR role working with Deloitte’s alliance partners and senior sales execs. You’ll qualify inbound leads, nurture relationships, and hand off strong opportunities while traveling up to 25%.
AVP Account Manager, Japanese-English Bilingual
- Employer: Marsh
- Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
Serve Japanese-owned and multinational clients on complex commercial insurance programs. Great fit if you’re fluent in Japanese and English and want a client-facing role with cross-cultural work.
Sales Agent
- Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises
- Location: Kansas City, MO (branch-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Earnings: $100K+ potential, paid training, pension + 401(k)
Sell memberships and insurance from a local branch office with strong brand backing. Ideal for driven closers who like face-to-face sales and want solid benefits.
Regional Sales Director
- Employer: Leviton
- Location: Kansas City, MO (regional travel 50–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$175,000 per year
Lead a regional electrical distribution sales team and own a $35M+ territory. You’ll set strategy, coach reps, and drive growth across residential, commercial, and industrial product lines.
Account Executive | Enterprise | North Central
- Employer: Cast AI
- Location: Kansas City, MO (remote, North Central territory)
- Type: Full-time
Pure new-logo enterprise SaaS hunting for a fast-growing cloud automation unicorn. You’ll build your own pipeline, run complex multi-stakeholder deals, and sell into high cloud-spend accounts.
Merchandiser
- Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group
- Location: Kansas City, MO (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour + OT potential, $200/month car allowance, $300/month gas card, $500 sign-on bonus
Hands-on role building displays, stocking shelves, and managing POS for beer, wine, and spirits brands. Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, with lots of time in stores.
Sales Operations Consulting Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Consulting role focused on sales operations and customer experience. You’ll analyze sales processes, build recommendations, and manage workstreams while mentoring junior team members.
Senior Proposal Strategist - Water
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead complex proposal efforts for water projects—from win strategy and storyboards to interviews and award submittals. Great fit if you have A/E or professional services proposal experience and strong writing skills.
Account Executive
- Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America
- Location: Kansas City, MO (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
Sell commercial pest management services across industries like hospitality, food processing, and healthcare. Benefits start day 1, with training, 401(k) match, and performance incentives.
New Home Consultant
- Employer: Lennar
- Location: Kansas City, MO (community-based)
- Type: Full-time
Guide buyers through the full new-home sales process, from model home visits to closing. Strong fit if you enjoy real estate, weekend traffic, and building long-term buyer relationships.
Inside Sales Manager
- Employer: Populus Recruiting (for a lifestyle/home décor brand)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead an inside sales team selling licensed home décor and gift products into national retailers and specialty stores. You’ll manage KPIs, coach reps, and own key accounts and trade show follow-up.
Associate Account Executive - Pharmacy
- Employer: Lockton
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Support the Pharmacy Practice with RFPs, data analysis, and client meetings. Ideal for someone with PBM or pharmacy benefits experience who likes client-facing work plus analytics.
Marketing - Alliances Marketing Specialist Manager - Salesforce (Manager) - C_MAT
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential annual incentive
Lead marketing for Deloitte’s Salesforce alliance, building joint go-to-market campaigns and demand-gen programs. Senior role for marketers who can own strategy, execution, and ROI.
Wound Care Sales Specialist
- Employer: Essity
- Location: Kansas City, MO territory (remote field role)
- Type: Full-time
Outside sales role selling advanced wound care products into hospitals, surgical areas, and wound centers. You’ll manage a healthcare territory, work with clinicians, and travel 25–35%.
Marketing Manager - Pursuit Excellence
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead pursuit best practices and major RFP/RFQ responses for a national contractor. Great for a senior marketer with strong InDesign skills and experience running complex, deadline-heavy pursuits.
Customer Sales & Operations (Part-Time In-Person Sales Representative)
- Employer: AAA Advantage Home Care
- Location: Kansas City, MO 64126 (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$25 per hour
Help caregivers move from “interested” to fully onboarded in Medicaid-funded home care programs. Mix of phone screening, in-person meetings, and steady follow-up—good for outgoing, organized people.
B2B Sales Executive
- Employer: Not listed (automotive & appliance services)
- Location: Kansas City, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $71,500–$86,200 per year + commission up to $15,000 per sale
High-commission B2B role selling appliance and auto repair services to property managers, investors, and fleets. Best for experienced closers who can open doors and manage long-term commercial relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and offers often come from the roles you almost skipped.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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