🏭 Kansas City, MO Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Kansas City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on, technical work. Here are several solid openings with steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (1st shift, ~5:30am–4:00pm)

(1st shift, ~5:30am–4:00pm) Pay: Not listed

Operate high-speed, robotic steel-cutting equipment, handle advanced setups, and keep quality and safety tight. Good fit if you’ve got manufacturing experience, can read measurements, and don’t mind 10–12 hour standing shifts.

Employer: Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (3rd shift, 6:45pm–7:15am)

(3rd shift, 6:45pm–7:15am) Pay: Not listed

Heavy manufacturing maintenance role focused on tube mill equipment—electrical and mechanical troubleshooting, PMs, and uptime. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial maintenance and are comfortable with PLCs and night shifts.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Preventive and predictive maintenance on bottling equipment, with a strong benefits package and growth paths. Great for techs with 2+ years in manufacturing who like troubleshooting mechanical/electrical systems.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More advanced maintenance role handling injection molders, blow molders, fillers, conveyors, and facility systems. Best for techs with 4+ years experience who want to lead on complex repairs and mentor others.

Employer: Jobot (for a 30+ year US manufacturer)

Jobot (for a 30+ year US manufacturer) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Lead a foundry/casting team on an evening-heavy schedule (5pm–3am, Mon–Thu, some OT). Good for experienced foundry supervisors who want stability, benefits, and a focus on safety and productivity.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (2nd shift, Mon–Thu; OT as needed)

(2nd shift, Mon–Thu; OT as needed) Bonus: Up to $8,000 (A-Level)

Do full-range auto repair and diagnostics on all makes/models in a high-tech inspection center. Strong fit if you have 3+ years pro auto repair, like steady 4-day weeks, and want 100% company-paid healthcare plus ASE/tool and tuition support.

Employer: Catalent

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Thu, 1:30pm–12:00am)

(Mon–Thu, 1:30pm–12:00am) Pay: Not listed

Run and maintain pharma manufacturing equipment in a clean, cGMP environment. Great entry into pharma if you have a high school diploma and some machine/equipment experience and want day-one benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Piston Automotive

Piston Automotive Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own quality systems on the production floor—APQP, FMEAs, control plans, scrap reduction, and customer issue follow-up. Best for degreed or experienced quality pros familiar with ISO/TS, PPAP, 8D, and continuous improvement.

Employer: StandardAero

StandardAero Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, and weekend shifts)

(1st, 2nd, and weekend shifts) Pay: Not listed

Clean aviation parts using chemical and mechanical methods in a safe, organized shop. Good entry role if you can lift 50 lbs, stand most of the day, and want day-one PTO, 401(k) match, and training.

Employer: StandardAero

StandardAero Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level aviation role blending and finishing turbine engine blades with hand tools and grinders. They’ll train you—great if you can read basic drawings, stand for long periods, and want to break into aerospace with strong benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Mix of warehouse work (shipping, receiving, inventory) and light tech tasks (staging/configuring media players and displays). Nice fit if you want flexible hours, can lift 50 lbs, and are comfortable with computers and basic tech.

Employer: GFX Solutions

GFX Solutions Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time (A & B shifts)

Full-time (A & B shifts) Pay: Not listed

Spray or program robotic systems to apply bedliner to truck beds, following detailed work instructions and safety rules. Good for mechanically inclined folks who like fast-paced production and don’t mind PPE and lifting 50+ lbs.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed (hourly)

Build, modify, and calibrate complex electronic and test equipment that supports national security work. Great for US citizens with a 2-year electronics degree or equivalent, strong troubleshooting skills, and the ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in KC tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.