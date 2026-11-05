🧑‍💼 Kansas City HR Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $90K+

Kansas City’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level recruiting to regional leadership. If you’re people-focused and organized, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care

Tutera Senior Living and Health Care Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid, local travel up to 5%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of HR, payroll, and state/regulatory reporting supporting a senior living staffing division. Good fit if you like detail work, end-to-end payroll, and being the go-to person for employee questions. Offers a wide range of benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, childcare discount, and more).

Employer: gpac

Location: Remote (based out of Kansas City, MO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote recruiting role with full training provided, so no prior recruiting experience required. You’ll spend your day building relationships with clients and candidates over the phone and online, helping match people to jobs while growing your own career.

Employer: Urban Summit

Location: Kansas City, MO (in person, multi-location focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year

Lead regional recruiting strategy across multiple locations, from campus and high-volume hiring to executive searches. Ideal if you have 3+ years recruiting experience, know your way around ATS/HRIS tools, and want to own full-cycle hiring and talent pipelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.