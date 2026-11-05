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👔 Kansas City Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s leadership job market is busy right now, from big consulting firms to local nonprofits and construction giants. If you’re ready to step into (or move up in) a management role, there’s a wide mix of options here.
Consultant – Business Strategy & Transformation | 1898 & Co.
- Employer: 1898 & Co. (part of Burns & McDonnell)
- Location: Kansas City, MO (power & utilities focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on strategy and transformation projects in the power and utilities space—lots of data analysis, client workshops, and change initiatives. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong quantitative skills, and want classic consulting experience inside a major engineering firm.
Construction Project Manager – Multi-Family
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a reputable KC General Contractor)
- Location: Kansas City, MO (relocation assistance available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + bonuses (DOE)
Lead ground-up multifamily projects (and some commercial), owning budget, schedule, and client relationships. Includes company vehicle, gas card, health insurance, 401(k), bonus, relocation, and more—great if you’ve got 2–5+ years as a PM in multifamily or commercial.
Construction Project Manager – Public & Commercial Projects
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonuses
Oversee K–12, institutional, and commercial projects from precon through closeout, with heavy MEP coordination. Standout perks: unlimited PTO (with minimum usage), 12 paid holidays, up to 14 weeks paid parental leave, 80% employer-paid health, strong 401(k) match, hybrid schedule, relocation.
(Note: multiple links in the source describe this same role; listed once here.)
North America Building Engineering Services Project Management Director
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Kansas City, MO (one of several possible locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 (depends on experience/location)
High-level director role leading project management standards, training, and best practices across HDR’s North American Building Engineering practice. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in architecture/engineering and deep experience managing large, complex institutional projects.
Service Center General Manager
- Employer: Veolia North America (Clean Earth integration)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a full service center operation—P&L, KPIs, staffing, process improvement, and customer satisfaction—for a top environmental services company. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and is a strong fit if you have 5+ years in operations or service center management.
Operations Partner, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen – US Central
- Employer: Popeyes / Restaurant Brands International
- Location: Kansas City, MO (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as a business consultant to franchisees—coaching restaurant leaders on operations, guest experience, and performance across multiple locations. Great for someone with 5+ years multi-unit or QSR/retail operations and comfortable with frequent travel.
Aerospace Market Sector Leader
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Kansas City, MO (serving Missouri & Kansas market)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead HDR’s aerospace market growth in MO/KS—owning client relationships, business development, and project delivery. Best for a senior leader with 10+ years in aerospace or related industries and a strong network plus proven large-project and team leadership.
(Also listed on Indeed; same role, so included once.)
Grant Administration Consultant, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus eligible
Manage grant administration workstreams for health services clients—funding, compliance, reporting, and process improvement. Good match if you have 6+ years’ experience, strong operations/consulting skills, and want to stay close to healthcare and public funding.
Business Strategy Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $252,500 + incentive eligible
Join Deloitte’s Strategy & Transactions team to lead workstreams on growth, margin, and transformation projects. Designed for someone with 4+ years in management consulting/strategy, strong executive-facing skills, and comfort traveling up to 50%.
Platform & Technical Transformation Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,200 – $179,500 + incentive eligible
Work on banking and capital markets platform transformations—product launches, migrations, and integrations. Great for early- to mid-career consultants with 2+ years in financial services or consulting and interest in tech-enabled change.
Project Manager 1, Heavy Equipment Solutions, AFG
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Kansas City, MO (travel/relocation possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (professional, non-union benefits)
Manage advanced industrial, manufacturing, data center, and semiconductor projects within JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. Ideal if you have 5+ years construction management experience and want to grow on cutting-edge industrial builds.
Consultant, Program and Project Management
- Employer: Deloitte (Human Capital – MPPM)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,100 – $179,500 + incentive eligible
Support large tech-enabled transformations as part of a program/project management team—building plans, tracking risks, and coordinating cross-functional work. Good for someone with 2+ years PMO or project work and experience with tools like MS Project, Smartsheet, or Jira.
Product Senior Consultant, Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte (Advertising, Marketing & Commerce)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive eligible
Lead digital product work across web, iOS, and Android—roadmaps, backlogs, and cross-functional delivery. Best for someone with 4+ years in digital product roles, strong JIRA/Confluence skills, and experience guiding UX and engineering teams.
Vice President, Development & Corporate Partnerships
- Employer: United Way of Greater Kansas City (via Nonprofit Connect)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior fundraising and partnerships role leading a team of three and managing multi-million-dollar corporate relationships. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in sales/fundraising, love relationship-building, and want to drive community impact.
Chief Development Officer
- Employer: Kansas City Pet Project (via Nonprofit Connect)
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000
Lead all development and marketing for KC Pet Project—major gifts, grants, campaigns, and team leadership. Perfect if you’re a seasoned nonprofit fundraiser (10+ years) with a passion for animal welfare and experience managing high-performing teams.
Strategic Planning Analyst II
- Employer: Commerce Bank
- Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid, in office 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000 – $109,000
Support enterprise strategy—analysis, executive presentations, tracking strategic initiatives, and helping run the bank’s annual Fall Conference. Good for someone with 3+ years in banking/strategy, strong PowerPoint/Excel skills, and interest in corporate planning.
Store Manager (Service Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a service manager-in-training role, learning to run a busy auto service shop—team leadership, sales goals, scheduling, and technical support. Ideal if you have 3+ years in auto repair (tech, advisor, or manager) and want a clear path into full store management.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it’s a great moment to start conversations and see what’s out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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