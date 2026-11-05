👔 Kansas City Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s leadership job market is busy right now, from big consulting firms to local nonprofits and construction giants. If you’re ready to step into (or move up in) a management role, there’s a wide mix of options here.

Employer: 1898 & Co. (part of Burns & McDonnell)

1898 & Co. (part of Burns & McDonnell) Location: Kansas City, MO (power & utilities focus)

(power & utilities focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on strategy and transformation projects in the power and utilities space—lots of data analysis, client workshops, and change initiatives. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong quantitative skills, and want classic consulting experience inside a major engineering firm.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a reputable KC General Contractor)

(for a reputable KC General Contractor) Location: Kansas City, MO (relocation assistance available)

(relocation assistance available) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonuses (DOE)

Lead ground-up multifamily projects (and some commercial), owning budget, schedule, and client relationships. Includes company vehicle, gas card, health insurance, 401(k), bonus, relocation, and more—great if you’ve got 2–5+ years as a PM in multifamily or commercial.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonuses

Oversee K–12, institutional, and commercial projects from precon through closeout, with heavy MEP coordination. Standout perks: unlimited PTO (with minimum usage), 12 paid holidays, up to 14 weeks paid parental leave, 80% employer-paid health, strong 401(k) match, hybrid schedule, relocation.

(Note: multiple links in the source describe this same role; listed once here.)

Employer: HDR

Location: Kansas City, MO (one of several possible locations)

(one of several possible locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 (depends on experience/location)

High-level director role leading project management standards, training, and best practices across HDR’s North American Building Engineering practice. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in architecture/engineering and deep experience managing large, complex institutional projects.

Employer: Veolia North America (Clean Earth integration)

(Clean Earth integration) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a full service center operation—P&L, KPIs, staffing, process improvement, and customer satisfaction—for a top environmental services company. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and is a strong fit if you have 5+ years in operations or service center management.

Employer: Popeyes / Restaurant Brands International

Location: Kansas City, MO (regional travel)

(regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as a business consultant to franchisees—coaching restaurant leaders on operations, guest experience, and performance across multiple locations. Great for someone with 5+ years multi-unit or QSR/retail operations and comfortable with frequent travel.

Employer: HDR

Location: Kansas City, MO (serving Missouri & Kansas market)

(serving Missouri & Kansas market) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HDR’s aerospace market growth in MO/KS—owning client relationships, business development, and project delivery. Best for a senior leader with 10+ years in aerospace or related industries and a strong network plus proven large-project and team leadership.

(Also listed on Indeed; same role, so included once.)

Employer: PwC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus eligible

Manage grant administration workstreams for health services clients—funding, compliance, reporting, and process improvement. Good match if you have 6+ years’ experience, strong operations/consulting skills, and want to stay close to healthcare and public funding.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,500 + incentive eligible

Join Deloitte’s Strategy & Transactions team to lead workstreams on growth, margin, and transformation projects. Designed for someone with 4+ years in management consulting/strategy, strong executive-facing skills, and comfort traveling up to 50%.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $179,500 + incentive eligible

Work on banking and capital markets platform transformations—product launches, migrations, and integrations. Great for early- to mid-career consultants with 2+ years in financial services or consulting and interest in tech-enabled change.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel/relocation possible)

(travel/relocation possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (professional, non-union benefits)

Manage advanced industrial, manufacturing, data center, and semiconductor projects within JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. Ideal if you have 5+ years construction management experience and want to grow on cutting-edge industrial builds.

Employer: Deloitte (Human Capital – MPPM)

(Human Capital – MPPM) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500 + incentive eligible

Support large tech-enabled transformations as part of a program/project management team—building plans, tracking risks, and coordinating cross-functional work. Good for someone with 2+ years PMO or project work and experience with tools like MS Project, Smartsheet, or Jira.

Employer: Deloitte (Advertising, Marketing & Commerce)

(Advertising, Marketing & Commerce) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive eligible

Lead digital product work across web, iOS, and Android—roadmaps, backlogs, and cross-functional delivery. Best for someone with 4+ years in digital product roles, strong JIRA/Confluence skills, and experience guiding UX and engineering teams.

Employer: United Way of Greater Kansas City (via Nonprofit Connect)

(via Nonprofit Connect) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior fundraising and partnerships role leading a team of three and managing multi-million-dollar corporate relationships. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in sales/fundraising, love relationship-building, and want to drive community impact.

Employer: Kansas City Pet Project (via Nonprofit Connect)

(via Nonprofit Connect) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Lead all development and marketing for KC Pet Project—major gifts, grants, campaigns, and team leadership. Perfect if you’re a seasoned nonprofit fundraiser (10+ years) with a passion for animal welfare and experience managing high-performing teams.

Employer: Commerce Bank

Location: Kansas City, MO (hybrid, in office 3 days/week)

(hybrid, in office 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $109,000

Support enterprise strategy—analysis, executive presentations, tracking strategic initiatives, and helping run the bank’s annual Fall Conference. Good for someone with 3+ years in banking/strategy, strong PowerPoint/Excel skills, and interest in corporate planning.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Step into a service manager-in-training role, learning to run a busy auto service shop—team leadership, sales goals, scheduling, and technical support. Ideal if you have 3+ years in auto repair (tech, advisor, or manager) and want a clear path into full store management.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it’s a great moment to start conversations and see what’s out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.