🤝 Kansas City MO Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s care and nonprofit scene is busy right now, with new roles for people who love helping others. Here are several solid options if you want to support your neighbors and community.

Employer: Nonprofit Connect (Center for Conflict Resolution)

Nonprofit Connect (Center for Conflict Resolution) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with youth and adults in schools, youth programs, and family courts to lead restorative conversations and mediations. This role is great if you enjoy teaching, believe in restorative justice, and want paid training plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and hybrid flexibility on non-facilitation days.

Employer: The Community Supports Network

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Pay: $17.00–$18.50/hour (based on education and experience)

Support adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities with daily living, community outings, and life skills so they can live more independently. No experience is required, there’s paid training, a $750 hiring bonus for candidates with a valid L1MA, and multiple shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7) to fit your schedule.

Employer: City Union Mission

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the daily environment at a men’s emergency shelter, making sure guests have safe shelter, meals, hygiene support, and a calm, structured space. This role fits someone active in a Protestant evangelical church who wants to serve people facing homelessness, with strong benefits, paid meals on shift, and evening/night shift differentials.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.