🔧 Kansas City building & maintenance jobs with multiple openings

Kansas City is busy right now with building, property, and hotel work. If you like fixing things, cleaning, or keeping spaces running smooth, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Kansas City, MO (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

This floater role covers different buildings around the metro, doing routine cleaning, restrooms, trash, and event clean‑up. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and are new or returning to the workforce.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co

Location: Loews Kansas City Hotel, Downtown KC, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep an 800‑room convention hotel in top shape by checking guest rooms and supporting the housekeeping team. Comes with strong hotel perks: health benefits, 401(k) match, free meals, free uniform cleaning, and team member room discounts.

Employer: Related Affordable

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + bonus eligible

Work on plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and unit turns at affordable housing communities while mentoring junior techs. This one stands out for 19+ days PTO, solid health and financial benefits, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead maintenance in a highly automated facility for a major online retailer, working on conveyors, robotics, and controls. Good for experienced techs who know PLCs, MHE, and want growth, training, and big‑company benefits.

Employer: Velociti Services

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline commercial cleaning role handling mopping, dusting, restrooms, windows, and trash. Offers life and disability coverage, optional medical/dental, and 401(k), with a posting end date of 12/3/2026.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Get vacant apartments move‑in ready and help with general property repairs and grounds. Great if you have general maintenance skills, your own tools, and want steady Monday–Friday work.

Employer: Fulson Asset Management / Fulson Housing Group

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on role doing light plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, unit turns, and grounds work for affordable housing. Includes paid time off and an employee assistance program; needs at least 1 year of janitorial/maintenance experience and reliable transportation.

Employer: The Eagle Point Companies

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour

Apartment maintenance role handling electrical, plumbing, heating, unit turns, and 24‑hour emergency calls. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance; ideal if you have 3+ years property maintenance and can lift up to 75 lbs.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Entry‑to‑mid level service tech role doing work orders, HVAC troubleshooting, make‑readies, and on‑call rotation. Good step up if you have 6–12 months of maintenance experience and want training plus steady multifamily work.

Employer: HH Renovation Group

Location: Kansas City, MO (metro area)

Type: Hourly, in-person

Pay: $28.00–$35.00/hour

High‑paying role focused on apartment turns plus serious HVAC troubleshooting and repairs. Great fit if you have 2+ years apartment/HVAC experience, your EPA 608 (preferred), and want weekday work with mileage reimbursement and bonus potential.

Employer: Niagara Bottling – Kansas City Plant

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Industrial maintenance role doing preventive and predictive maintenance on bottling equipment, conveyors, and plant systems. Comes with a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: NorthPoint Development

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Maintain a multifamily community—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and resident work orders—at a fast‑growing real estate company. Standout perks include 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, childcare and tuition reimbursement, HSA/HRA contributions, and paid parental leave.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could land you a new gig this month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.