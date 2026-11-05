🎨 Kansas City, MO Arts & Media – Multiple Creative Roles Open Now

Kansas City’s creative scene is busy right now—newsrooms, nonprofits, and digital teams are all hiring. If you’re into storytelling, design, or media, there’s a nice mix of on-air, behind-the-scenes, and digital roles.

Employer: KMBC 9

KMBC 9 Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role builds engaging local newscasts and works closely with reporters, anchors, and production staff. Good fit if you have newsroom experience, can handle nights/weekends, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: KMBC 9

KMBC 9 Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll pitch and report your own stories, do interviews, and deliver strong live shots under tight deadlines. Ideal for a self-starter with solid enterprise reporting skills and a focus on journalistic integrity, with competitive benefits and room to grow.

Employer: KMBC 9

KMBC 9 Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes broadcast role overseeing on-air content and quality across multiple channels. Great if you like tech, automation systems, and compliance work—training is available for qualified candidates.

Employer: Helzberg (SSC – Store Support Center)

(SSC – Store Support Center) Location: North Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end UX/UI for Helzberg and Ben Bridge e‑commerce sites, from research and wireframes to prototypes and testing. Best for a senior designer (8+ years) with a strong portfolio, Figma skills, and experience in luxury or ecommerce who wants high ownership and cross-team impact.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (FOX4 Kansas City)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (FOX4 Kansas City) Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-air weather role covering Kansas City’s wild weather across TV, digital, streaming, and social. Great for someone with a meteorology degree and 3+ years on-air who loves severe weather coverage and community engagement.

Employer: Harvesters – The Community Food Network

Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create social media, photos, and stories that support Harvesters’ hunger-relief mission across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Good for a digital storyteller who wants strong benefits, nonprofit impact, and a mix of content creation and community events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.