💰 Kansas City, MO Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, law firms, and big consultancies are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or audit, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: State Street

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $122,500/year

Lead a team handling daily loan operations for one of the world’s largest custodian banks. Great fit if you have 5+ years in custody or fund accounting and want people leadership plus exposure to complex institutional clients.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range provided via KPMG’s pay transparency site (varies by city)

State & local tax role focused on multi-state corporate income/franchise work—compliance, planning, and controversy. Ideal for a CPA/JD/EA/MTX with 5–8+ years of SALT experience who wants to lead teams and grow a book of business.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,350 – $201,500/year

Manage IT control and SOC engagements across apps, operating systems, and databases. Good for someone with 5+ years in IT audit, SOX/COSO experience, and at least one major certification (CPA, CISA, CISSP, etc.), who’s comfortable with up to 50% travel.

Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Comp: Commission + base; typical Senior LO income $50,000 – $200,000/year

High-volume, inbound-call consumer direct mortgage sales with a big national brand and lots of leads. Best for energetic closers who like phone-based sales, strong training, and a wide product line.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Kansas City, MO (TurboTax local office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, more in tax season)

Pay: Hourly range varies by state (examples: $23.50 – $41.00/hour depending on location); plus bonus, equity, and benefits eligibility

On-site TurboTax advisor role doing full-service tax prep and community outreach. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney or experienced preparer with 3+ years / 30+ returns per season and want steady work plus a local presence.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Location: Kansas City, MO (role is fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Location-based ranges; examples include $110,000 – $244,000/year depending on state

Firmwide leader over the billing department at a national law firm—strategy, process improvement, tech/AI tools, and team management. Best for someone with 7+ years billing/finance management and experience in professional services.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year

Lead complex equity and debt valuation work using models like Black-Scholes, lattice, and Monte Carlo for audit and advisory clients. Ideal for candidates with 6+ years valuation experience, strong modeling skills, and interest in capital markets.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Health System

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Experience: 2+ years relevant experience

Support charging accuracy across clinical departments, fix charge issues, and work closely with patient accounts and revenue teams. Good bridge role if you like healthcare finance, data accuracy, and cross-department problem solving.

Employer: Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time, hybrid)

Requirements: Associate’s degree + 2–3 years accounting/finance experience, advanced Excel

Prepare and track client matter budgets for a major law firm using historical fees, rates, and staffing data. Great if you enjoy Excel, templates, and working closely with partners on pricing and budgeting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.