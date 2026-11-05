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💰 Kansas City, MO Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, law firms, and big consultancies are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or audit, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.
Bank Loans Officer
Employer: State Street
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $122,500/year
Lead a team handling daily loan operations for one of the world’s largest custodian banks. Great fit if you have 5+ years in custody or fund accounting and want people leadership plus exposure to complex institutional clients.
Manager or Senior Manager, SALT – Income Franchise
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Pay range provided via KPMG’s pay transparency site (varies by city)
State & local tax role focused on multi-state corporate income/franchise work—compliance, planning, and controversy. Ideal for a CPA/JD/EA/MTX with 5–8+ years of SALT experience who wants to lead teams and grow a book of business.
IT Auditor – Manager, Audit & Assurance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,350 – $201,500/year
Manage IT control and SOC engagements across apps, operating systems, and databases. Good for someone with 5+ years in IT audit, SOX/COSO experience, and at least one major certification (CPA, CISA, CISSP, etc.), who’s comfortable with up to 50% travel.
Experienced Loan Officer – Consumer Direct
Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Comp: Commission + base; typical Senior LO income $50,000 – $200,000/year
High-volume, inbound-call consumer direct mortgage sales with a big national brand and lots of leads. Best for energetic closers who like phone-based sales, strong training, and a wide product line.
Tax Expert – Local Office
Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)
Location: Kansas City, MO (TurboTax local office)
Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, more in tax season)
Pay: Hourly range varies by state (examples: $23.50 – $41.00/hour depending on location); plus bonus, equity, and benefits eligibility
On-site TurboTax advisor role doing full-service tax prep and community outreach. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney or experienced preparer with 3+ years / 30+ returns per season and want steady work plus a local presence.
Senior Billing Manager
Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
Location: Kansas City, MO (role is fully remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Location-based ranges; examples include $110,000 – $244,000/year depending on state
Firmwide leader over the billing department at a national law firm—strategy, process improvement, tech/AI tools, and team management. Best for someone with 7+ years billing/finance management and experience in professional services.
Complex Securities Valuation Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year
Lead complex equity and debt valuation work using models like Black-Scholes, lattice, and Monte Carlo for audit and advisory clients. Ideal for candidates with 6+ years valuation experience, strong modeling skills, and interest in capital markets.
Charge Audit Specialist
Employer: Saint Luke’s Health System
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Experience: 2+ years relevant experience
Support charging accuracy across clinical departments, fix charge issues, and work closely with patient accounts and revenue teams. Good bridge role if you like healthcare finance, data accuracy, and cross-department problem solving.
Matter Budget Specialist
Employer: Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time, hybrid)
Requirements: Associate’s degree + 2–3 years accounting/finance experience, advanced Excel
Prepare and track client matter budgets for a major law firm using historical fees, rates, and staffing data. Great if you enjoy Excel, templates, and working closely with partners on pricing and budgeting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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