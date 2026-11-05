🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in Kansas City, MO

Kansas City’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—lots of infrastructure, energy, and advanced manufacturing work. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T) Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on test engineering for advanced manufacturing that supports U.S. national security. Ideal if you have 2+ years of experience, a BS in Engineering/Physics, and can obtain a DOE security clearance.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T) Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead more complex test engineering projects, from designing equipment to troubleshooting failures. Best for engineers with 4+ years of experience who want more independence and project leadership.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T) Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role supporting highly technical manufacturing and test processes. You’ll lead projects and mentor junior engineers; requires 6+ years of experience and eligibility for a DOE Q-level clearance.

Employer: Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T)

Kansas City National Security Campus (Honeywell FM&T) Location: Kansas City, MO (on-site/hybrid per business needs)

(on-site/hybrid per business needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior mechanical/process role focused on advanced machining processes, quality, and productivity improvements. Great fit if you like R&D, process optimization, and mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Kansas City, MO (role may be based in several other cities as well)

(role may be based in several other cities as well) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided by company; varies by location/experience

Lead substation foundation and structure design for power and renewable projects. You’ll need a Civil PE and 6+ years of structural design experience, plus comfort with tools like LPILE, AutoCAD, MicroStation.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $104,000/year

Entry-level to early-career role (0–3 years) doing street and highway design with MicroStation OpenRoads and/or AutoCAD Civil 3D. Great if you have your EIT (or close to it) and want DOT-style project experience.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $104,000/year

Same Civil EIT roadway role as above, posted on Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.

Employer: HNTB

Location: Kansas City, MO (also listed for Des Moines, IA & Overland Park, KS)

(also listed for Des Moines, IA & Overland Park, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a water resources department serving municipal, state, and federal clients. You’ll manage budgets, staff (15–20+ people), business development, and project delivery—ideal for a 10+ year water/municipal engineer ready for department leadership.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Kansas City, MO (full-time traveling assignment)

(full-time traveling assignment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year

Field-focused role on advanced technology/data center projects with heavy travel. Good for someone with 1+ year of construction engineering experience who likes being on-site and keeping work on schedule and on budget.

Employer: Michels Corporation / Mi-Tech Services, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on survey technician role supporting energy, utility, telecom, and civil projects—construction staking, boundary/topo surveys, and field data collection. Great if you have 5+ years of surveying experience and like field work.

Employer: BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structural design for pre-engineered metal buildings, ensuring safety and cost efficiency while mentoring a design team. Requires a BS in Engineering, PE license, and ~6+ years of experience (PEMB experience is a big plus).

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Kansas City, MO (office + project sites)

(office + project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior VDC/BIM role focused on Tekla and self-perform work. You’ll assemble 3D models, support field layout, train project teams, and help run the BIM process on complex builds.

Employer: GFT

Location: Remote (open to candidates in Kansas City, MO and across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000/year

Senior substation physical designer role (34.5–500 kV) with heavy CAD work (AutoCAD/MicroStation) and full drawing sets (layouts, grounding, conduit, etc.). Great if you have 7+ years of T&D/substation design and want a fully remote setup.

Employer: NorthPoint Development

Location: Kansas City, MO (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Internship (8–10 weeks, unpaid/volunteer)

Salary: Not listed

Summer-style internship where you’ll help with site plans, grading, and landscape design for industrial, data center, multifamily, and retail projects. Best for students in landscape architecture, planning, or real estate who want real project exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—save the link, tweak your resume to match the key skills, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.