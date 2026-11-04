🚚 Kansas City, MO Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Kansas City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level warehouse work to leadership roles. If you like keeping products moving and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: CareerBridge

CareerBridge Location: Kansas City, MO (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed) Lead day-to-day distribution operations, manage carrier schedules, and drive process improvements across retail, events, and B2B freight. Good fit if you want hands-on leadership experience plus training in strategy, carrier negotiation, and inventory optimization.

Employer: Panasonic Connect North America

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour Support the parts department by picking orders, managing inventory, and handling small electronic components. Comes with strong corporate benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO) and is great if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with tech and tiny parts.

Employer: Zekelman Industries

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 pm–6:30 am)

Pay: $24.50/hour + production incentive Night-shift role handling order picking, staging, loading trucks, and receiving steel products. Offers competitive pay, bonus/profit sharing, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance for folks who like fast-paced warehouse work.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Fri–Mon, 11:00 pm–7:30 am

Salary: Competitive (not listed) Oversee weekend overnight warehouse operations, schedules, and team performance. Good step if you have 2+ years of experience and want to move into people leadership with full health benefits and 401(k).

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Salary: Competitive (not listed) Day-shift supervisor role running daily warehouse operations, coaching a team, and driving continuous improvement. Ideal if you want steady weekday hours plus big-company benefits.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Fri–Mon, 1:30 pm–12:00 am

Salary: Competitive (not listed) Lead a weekend days/evenings crew, manage schedules, and keep service levels high. Nice option if you prefer a compressed workweek and already have warehouse or 3PL experience.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Salary: Competitive (not listed) Higher-level role overseeing multiple supervisors and key warehouse functions, including safety, quality, and customer communication. Best for candidates with 4+ years of management experience looking to run a larger operation.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO (travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Salary: Competitive (not listed) Supervise production techs, troubleshoot service issues, and work closely with customers across multiple sites. Good for someone who likes being on the road and has strong Excel and customer-service skills.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Vistar)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00 am–2:00 pm

Salary: Not listed (includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO) Run the receiving dock: inspect trailers, check counts, do temperature and quality checks, and enter inventory data. Great if you want daytime hours and solid food-distribution benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Part-time, sunrise shift

Pay: $20.50–$22.50/hour (paid weekly) Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, and health benefits after a short wait—nice side gig or entry into logistics.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Kansas City, MO / Remote-eligible (within U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (role has posted pay transparency notes) Serve as the main contact for international freight customers, solve shipping issues, and support sales to grow export revenue. Best for folks with 5+ years in international logistics and strong systems knowledge.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Location: Children’s Mercy Hospital – Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time, early shift (4:00 am–12:00 pm, incl. weekends)

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour Receive, store, and distribute supplies in a hospital setting, using basic inventory systems and material handling. Willing to train, and offers access to healthcare-system style benefits and programs.

Employer: Heartland Sheets

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Handle purchasing and planning for a corrugated manufacturing plant—sourcing vendors, managing parts inventory, and supporting maintenance scheduling. Strong fit if you have manufacturing purchasing experience and like both numbers and problem-solving.

Employer: Bunzl

Location: Kansas City, MO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Lead a team of 8–10 buyers and oversee purchasing and inventory strategy across multiple distribution centers. Great next step for experienced supply chain pros who enjoy team leadership, vendor negotiations, and data-driven decision making.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—KC logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.