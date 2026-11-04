💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Kansas City, MO

Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, nonprofits, tech, and even agribusiness are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or analysis skills, there’s a wide range here from early-career to senior leadership.

Employer: Minutehouse

Location: Kansas City, MO (remote in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle supplier invoices, weekly payment runs, vendor reconciliations, and 1099 prep while working fully remote. Great fit if you have 1–2 years AP experience, know QuickBooks/Xero/NetSuite, and like detailed, heads-down work with solid benefits from day one.

Employer: Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation via Nonprofit Connect

Location: Kansas City, MO (must live in KC metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support operations for a $3B investment portfolio, handling cash movements, reconciliations, and data quality across systems. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in investment or financial operations and strong Excel who wants mission-driven work with a major foundation.

Employer: Commerce Bank

Location: 1000 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.69–$27.60/hour + incentives

Own client implementations for treasury products—project plans, requirements, coordination with IT/operations, and client training. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in implementation/project management/sales/portfolio management, plus some payments or treasury exposure.

Employer: Bartlett, a Savage Company

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $23.00/hour and up

Process grain accounting transactions, invoices, payments, and exceptions while supporting internal and external customers. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong Excel and math skills, and want stable work with profit sharing and 401(k) match in agribusiness.

Employer: UMB Bank / UMB Financial Corporation

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,085–$86,922

Set up and monitor loan covenants in CapitalStream, review compliance certificates, and ensure accurate covenant reporting for commercial lending. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance/Business or 2+ years in a credit lending role who likes precise, control-focused work.

Employer: Mead O'Brien

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$135,000/year

Lead a small accounting team for a $30M+ multi-entity business, handling GAAP reporting, budgeting, forecasting, tax, and cash flow. Designed for a 10+ year accounting pro with a BS in Accounting (CPA preferred) and experience with multi-entity/industrial distribution or manufacturing.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review complex U.S. partnership (1065) and corporate (1120-F) returns, state filings, and tax provisions for Deloitte Global. A strong fit if you have 7+ years U.S. tax experience, a CPA, and want a high-impact role supporting global finance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary (select states): $78,675–$157,875/year

Blend IT and audit by testing IT general controls, SOC reports, cyber and cloud controls for large clients. Great for someone with 2+ years IT or external audit, experience with SOX/COSO, and interest in travel and Big 4 project work.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support financial operations and process improvements for mutual fund/transfer agent work—projects, audits, client support, and data-driven problem solving. Good for someone with mutual fund or transaction processing knowledge, strong Excel, and comfort working across teams.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Kansas City, MO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own budgeting, forecasting, KPI reporting, and variance analysis for a growing environmental services company. Best for 2–4 years’ FP&A or business analysis experience, strong Excel/ERP skills, and someone who likes digging into large data sets.

Employer: Spring Venture Group

Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid – downtown Tue/Thu)

Type: Internship, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Help keep revenue data clean and accurate in the CRM, run quality checks, scrub data, and work with carriers to resolve payment discrepancies. Great for students or recent grads in Data Analytics/Business/IT who want hands-on finance/data experience in Medicare insurance.

Employer: National Law Firm (via EMERGE)

Location: Kansas City, MO or St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Partner with IP leadership on budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and project coordination to improve department operations. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in business ops/project management/financial analysis and strong Excel who likes professional services.

Employer: HeartLand, LLC

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support FP&A across multiple landscape businesses—reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. Good fit if you have a finance/accounting degree, strong Excel, and enjoy turning numbers into clear, practical insights for operators.

Employer: Veterans Community Project

Location: Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, but benefits include $0 health/vision/dental premiums, 4% 401(k) match, and ~6 weeks PTO plus holidays

Manage accounting and reporting for capital construction and facility projects, including tracking costs, reconciling budgets, and handling restricted funds. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3+ years capital project or construction accounting who cares about serving Veterans.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, temporary with potential to go permanent

Salary: Not listed

Reconcile bank activity and customer funding, validate reports, and support timely pharmacy claim payments using Excel and multiple systems. Ideal if you have experience in accounting/financial operations, strong reconciliation skills, and want a path into healthcare-related finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up. Don’t wait too long; a lot of these will close as soon as they find their person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.