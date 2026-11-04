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💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Kansas City, MO
Kansas City’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, nonprofits, tech, and even agribusiness are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or analysis skills, there’s a wide range here from early-career to senior leadership.
Accounts Payable Specialist
Employer: Minutehouse
Location: Kansas City, MO (remote in the U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle supplier invoices, weekly payment runs, vendor reconciliations, and 1099 prep while working fully remote. Great fit if you have 1–2 years AP experience, know QuickBooks/Xero/NetSuite, and like detailed, heads-down work with solid benefits from day one.
Investment Operations Analyst
Employer: Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation via Nonprofit Connect
Location: Kansas City, MO (must live in KC metro)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support operations for a $3B investment portfolio, handling cash movements, reconciliations, and data quality across systems. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in investment or financial operations and strong Excel who wants mission-driven work with a major foundation.
Implementation Specialist I – Treasury Management
Employer: Commerce Bank
Location: 1000 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23.69–$27.60/hour + incentives
Own client implementations for treasury products—project plans, requirements, coordination with IT/operations, and client training. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in implementation/project management/sales/portfolio management, plus some payments or treasury exposure.
Specialist I, Grain Accounting AR/AP
Employer: Bartlett, a Savage Company
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: $23.00/hour and up
Process grain accounting transactions, invoices, payments, and exceptions while supporting internal and external customers. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong Excel and math skills, and want stable work with profit sharing and 401(k) match in agribusiness.
Credit Data Support Specialist
Employer: UMB Bank / UMB Financial Corporation
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $59,085–$86,922
Set up and monitor loan covenants in CapitalStream, review compliance certificates, and ensure accurate covenant reporting for commercial lending. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance/Business or 2+ years in a credit lending role who likes precise, control-focused work.
Accounting Manager
Employer: Mead O'Brien
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$135,000/year
Lead a small accounting team for a $30M+ multi-entity business, handling GAAP reporting, budgeting, forecasting, tax, and cash flow. Designed for a 10+ year accounting pro with a BS in Accounting (CPA preferred) and experience with multi-entity/industrial distribution or manufacturing.
US Tax Manager, Deloitte Global Finance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Review complex U.S. partnership (1065) and corporate (1120-F) returns, state filings, and tax provisions for Deloitte Global. A strong fit if you have 7+ years U.S. tax experience, a CPA, and want a high-impact role supporting global finance.
Information Technology Auditor – Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary (select states): $78,675–$157,875/year
Blend IT and audit by testing IT general controls, SOC reports, cyber and cloud controls for large clients. Great for someone with 2+ years IT or external audit, experience with SOX/COSO, and interest in travel and Big 4 project work.
Financial Operations Analyst
Employer: SS&C Technologies
Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support financial operations and process improvements for mutual fund/transfer agent work—projects, audits, client support, and data-driven problem solving. Good for someone with mutual fund or transaction processing knowledge, strong Excel, and comfort working across teams.
Financial Analyst (On-Site)
Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.
Location: Kansas City, MO (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own budgeting, forecasting, KPI reporting, and variance analysis for a growing environmental services company. Best for 2–4 years’ FP&A or business analysis experience, strong Excel/ERP skills, and someone who likes digging into large data sets.
Data Integrity Specialist Intern
Employer: Spring Venture Group
Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid – downtown Tue/Thu)
Type: Internship, 40 hrs/week
Salary: Not listed
Help keep revenue data clean and accurate in the CRM, run quality checks, scrub data, and work with carriers to resolve payment discrepancies. Great for students or recent grads in Data Analytics/Business/IT who want hands-on finance/data experience in Medicare insurance.
Department Operations Specialist – IP Department
Employer: National Law Firm (via EMERGE)
Location: Kansas City, MO or St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Partner with IP leadership on budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and project coordination to improve department operations. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in business ops/project management/financial analysis and strong Excel who likes professional services.
Financial Analyst
Employer: HeartLand, LLC
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support FP&A across multiple landscape businesses—reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. Good fit if you have a finance/accounting degree, strong Excel, and enjoy turning numbers into clear, practical insights for operators.
Project Accountant
Employer: Veterans Community Project
Location: Kansas City, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed, but benefits include $0 health/vision/dental premiums, 4% 401(k) match, and ~6 weeks PTO plus holidays
Manage accounting and reporting for capital construction and facility projects, including tracking costs, reconciling budgets, and handling restricted funds. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3+ years capital project or construction accounting who cares about serving Veterans.
Pharmacy Funding & Reimbursement Specialist (Temp to Perm)
Employer: SS&C Technologies
Location: Kansas City, MO (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, temporary with potential to go permanent
Salary: Not listed
Reconcile bank activity and customer funding, validate reports, and support timely pharmacy claim payments using Excel and multiple systems. Ideal if you have experience in accounting/financial operations, strong reconciliation skills, and want a path into healthcare-related finance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up. Don’t wait too long; a lot of these will close as soon as they find their person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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