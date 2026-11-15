Kansas City, KS has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on patient care to tech and education jobs. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Central Ave Dental

Central Ave Dental Location: Kansas City, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

Key perk: 401(k) with match, dental insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

Work in an expanding dental office that values Spanish/English skills and at least 1 year of dental assisting experience. You’ll handle chairside assisting, x-rays, impressions, sterilization, and more, with higher pay for stronger skills and EFDA experience.

Employer: Visiting Angels Kansas City, KS

Location: Kansas City Metro (KS & MO, home care)

Kansas City Metro (KS & MO, home care) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN; 8, 10, or 12-hour shifts

Full-time, Part-time, PRN; 8, 10, or 12-hour shifts Pay: Not listed

Not listed Key perks: Health, dental, vision, PPE, weekly pay, holiday pay, sign-on & referral bonuses

Provide in-home support for seniors, from personal care and mobility help to light housekeeping and meal prep. Good fit if you’re a CNA who wants flexible shifts and chances to grow skills in dementia and Alzheimer’s care.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Travel , Allied Health Professional

, Allied Health Professional Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts Pay: $3,011 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

(plus tax-free stipend TBD) Key perks: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, housing options, medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement

Short-term travel EP Lab Tech role with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you have electrophysiology experience and want a focused 13-week contract in Kansas City.

Employer: Tactile Medical

Location: Kansas City, KS (field-based, remote + travel)

(field-based, remote + travel) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.89 – $31.35 per hour (USD)

Key perks: Medical, dental, vision, retirement, ESPP, PTO, parental leave, volunteer time off

Teach patients how to use at-home therapy devices for lymphedema and related conditions, and handle direct patient sales and training (in-person and via telehealth). Great match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in patient education, training, or advanced customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.