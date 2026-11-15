Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of hands-on plant work and warehouse roles right now. If you like working with machines, staying active, and seeing real results from your shift, these are worth a look.

Employer: General Motors

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and schedule maintenance for GM’s paint department so the lines run safely and smoothly. This role is great if you have maintenance or industrial experience and like organizing work, coordinating with skilled trades, and improving equipment reliability.

Employer: Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time (listed as internship)

Pay: $18.30 – $22.77/hour

Operate warehouse equipment to move and pick products at NFM’s large distribution center. Good fit if you’re 18+, have some warehouse or machine experience, don’t mind heights, and want part-time hours with paid training, staff discounts, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role running shredding and baling equipment, unloading trucks, and keeping the warehouse clean and safe. Ideal if you want steady weekday hours, can lift up to 75 lbs, and have some warehouse or forklift background.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas Molded Products)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run production equipment to make molded roofing products, check quality, and help with basic troubleshooting and cleanup. Good for someone with manufacturing experience who’s comfortable on their feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and learning different machines.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.