Kansas City, KS is busy on the roads right now. If you’ve got a CDL and solid experience, there are some strong paychecks on the table.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $0.82 CPM, options from $80,000–$110,000+ yearly (depending on route/home time)

Pick from three pay/home-time plans, including a Road Warrior option starting at $0.82 CPM with a $1,886/week minimum guarantee and potential to earn $110K/year. Midwest regional lanes, late-model Freightliner Cascadias, flight to orientation, and health, vision, dental, and life insurance included.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,679/week minimum guaranteed, $0.73 CPM, potential $2,000+ on top weeks

Midwest regional CDL-A role with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days in most areas. Strong weekly guarantee, accessory pay, late-model automatic trucks, bonuses, and full benefits; Road Warrior option available if you want even higher pay.

Employer: Quirch Foods

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local/route delivery driving with a Class B CDL, handling loading/unloading and customer service. Comes with medical, dental, prescription, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.