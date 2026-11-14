Kansas City, KS has some solid logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to a higher-paying fleet coordinator job you can do remotely.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Listed for Kansas City, KS (remote from any mutually acceptable location; heavy travel)

Listed for (remote from any mutually acceptable location; heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,400 – $85,000 (range provided by WSP)

Support company fleet operations for WSP’s Power Constructors, Inc. team—coordinating vehicles, maintenance, safety, and telematics for field crews. This role is great if you have 5+ years field/technical support experience, strong organization skills, and like a mix of remote work and travel.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Very physical, fast-paced warehouse role loading/unloading, sorting, palletizing, and general warehouse tasks. You’ll get weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, paid training, safety incentives, and growth opportunities, with a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Sunlighten

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 8am–5pm (hours can be adjusted)

, Monday–Friday (hours can be adjusted) Salary: $17/hr + eligibility for monthly bonus plan

Pick, pack, and ship warranty and replacement parts for infrared saunas, with a big focus on accuracy and small parts. This is a good fit if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, profit sharing) and are detail-oriented in a warehouse setting.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.