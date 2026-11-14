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🚚 Kansas City KS Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS has some solid logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to a higher-paying fleet coordinator job you can do remotely.
PCI Vehicle Coordinator
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Listed for Kansas City, KS (remote from any mutually acceptable location; heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,400 – $85,000 (range provided by WSP)
Support company fleet operations for WSP’s Power Constructors, Inc. team—coordinating vehicles, maintenance, safety, and telematics for field crews. This role is great if you have 5+ years field/technical support experience, strong organization skills, and like a mix of remote work and travel.
Warehouse Unloader
- Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Very physical, fast-paced warehouse role loading/unloading, sorting, palletizing, and general warehouse tasks. You’ll get weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, paid training, safety incentives, and growth opportunities, with a company that promotes from within.
Warehouse Associate – Warranty Parts
- Employer: Sunlighten
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm (hours can be adjusted)
- Salary: $17/hr + eligibility for monthly bonus plan
Pick, pack, and ship warranty and replacement parts for infrared saunas, with a big focus on accuracy and small parts. This is a good fit if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, profit sharing) and are detail-oriented in a warehouse setting.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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