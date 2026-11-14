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Kansas City
🚔 Kansas City, KS Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Kansas City, KS has some solid security and public safety roles right now, especially for night owls and folks with good people skills.
Here are several options hiring in Kansas City, KS:
Warehouse Security Officer (Full Time)
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Salary: $20.20–$20.76/hour, paid weekly
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about keeping a warehouse site safe through patrols, access control, and watching for safety issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, free uniforms, paid training, and lots of discount perks.
Part Time Surveillance Security Officer (Nights)
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Salary: $18.58/hour
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 12:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m.)
Watch security cameras, write reports, and respond to incidents on weekend overnights. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, tech-comfortable, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and free uniform in a part-time role.
Surveillance Security Officer – Mobile Patrol (Nights)
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Salary: $19.13/hour
- Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat, 10:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.)
Mix of monitoring security systems and doing patrols, with quick response to any issues. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability and life insurance, plus free uniform and DailyPay.
Security Officer (1st Shift) – Prepared Plant
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Kansas City Prepared Plant, Kansas City, KS
- Salary: $21.00/hour, overtime eligible, paid weekly
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (12-hour shifts, 6 a.m.–6 p.m., 5-5-2-2 schedule)
Day-shift role protecting employees, visitors, and property at a food plant through ID checks, patrols, incident reports, and emergency response. Offers benefits on day one, education assistance, PTO, 401(k), and health/vision/dental; prior security, military, or law enforcement experience is a plus.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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