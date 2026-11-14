Kansas City, KS has some solid security and public safety roles right now, especially for night owls and folks with good people skills.

Here are several options hiring in Kansas City, KS:

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Salary: $20.20–$20.76/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time

This role is all about keeping a warehouse site safe through patrols, access control, and watching for safety issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, free uniforms, paid training, and lots of discount perks.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Salary: $18.58/hour

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 12:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m.)

Watch security cameras, write reports, and respond to incidents on weekend overnights. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, tech-comfortable, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and free uniform in a part-time role.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Salary: $19.13/hour

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat, 10:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.)

Mix of monitoring security systems and doing patrols, with quick response to any issues. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability and life insurance, plus free uniform and DailyPay.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: Kansas City Prepared Plant, Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Prepared Plant, Kansas City, KS Salary: $21.00/hour , overtime eligible, paid weekly

, overtime eligible, paid weekly Type: Full-time, 1st shift (12-hour shifts, 6 a.m.–6 p.m., 5-5-2-2 schedule)

Day-shift role protecting employees, visitors, and property at a food plant through ID checks, patrols, incident reports, and emergency response. Offers benefits on day one, education assistance, PTO, 401(k), and health/vision/dental; prior security, military, or law enforcement experience is a plus.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.