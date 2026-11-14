📅 Scott Joplin piano concert with KCK native Michael Dolman

Enjoy a live piano concert celebrating the Ragtime music of Scott Joplin with Michael Dolman, a pianist and composer who grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and now performs in San Francisco.

The event is for adults and will be held at KCKPL on November 14, 2026.

Please note: library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion or to document activities. If you do not want to be photographed or filmed, just tell a library staff member when you arrive.