Kansas City, KS has some solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time (union)

Pay: $29.50–$36.87/hr (about $61,351–$76,689/year)

Work in BNSF’s Mechanical Department helping keep locomotives fueled, cleaned, and ready to roll. This is a 40 hrs/week, 24/7 shop environment with overtime, nights, weekends, and holidays possible, plus company-paid on-the-job training and a strong benefits + retirement package.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Telcom Construction, LLC Location: Based in Kansas City, KS – traveling role

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$34.00/hr

Operate heavy equipment that installs phone and internet lines, often in the field and in all weather. Comes with weekly paychecks, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Schmuhl Brothers, Inc

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, evening shift (2:30pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $28.00–$55.00/hr, ~40 hrs/week

Keep semi-trucks, trailers, and intermodal chassis ready for dispatch by doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, life insurance, and employee discounts, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.