Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of hands-on and sales-focused roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Summit Wash Holdings (Russell Speeder's Car Wash)

Summit Wash Holdings (Russell Speeder's Car Wash) Location: Kansas City, MO (2020 Burlington St, near Kansas City, KS)

(2020 Burlington St, near Kansas City, KS) Type: Internship / Entry-level

Pay: $15/hour

You’ll be the “host” at the car wash tunnel—guiding cars in, talking on the mic, and keeping the site clean and safe. Great fit if you’re 16+, like working outdoors in all weather, and want flexible scheduling, PTO, medical/dental/vision, referral bonuses, and a free car wash membership.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour base + uncapped commission

(Employees earn about $17/hour at minimum expectations; top performers $30+/hour)

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning strong commission. Good for outgoing, tech-savvy people with retail or sales experience and flexible full-time availability, plus access to bonuses, insurance, 401(k), and career growth.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 10510 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Hands-on role doing tire and battery work while helping members in the auto center. You’ll use digital tools, work with a team, and need a valid driver’s license and to be 18+. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one of these roles can open doors to better-paying jobs in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.