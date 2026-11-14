Kansas City’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially for people who like owning results and growing teams. Here are a few strong management roles hiring on the Kansas side.

Employer: BluSky Restoration Contractors

BluSky Restoration Contractors Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$105,000 base + $30,000–$60,000 commission

Lead restoration and reconstruction projects when homes and buildings are damaged by storms, leaks, and other emergencies. This role comes with a vehicle allowance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, and the chance to manage budgets, crews, and customer relationships from start to finish.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch company)

Location: Kansas City, KS (remote within U.S., ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$190,000 + bonus eligibility

Own high-voltage substation and interconnection projects that support utility-scale renewable energy. You’ll manage EPC contractors, review engineering and design work, and guide projects from engineering through commissioning, with a strong benefits package and room for future leadership growth.

Employer: Brodie Rec League

Location: Kansas City, KS / Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 + bonus + uncapped commission

Be the first Brodie GM in KC and build the local adult basketball market from the ground up. You’ll open gyms, run seasons, hire and coach league staff, and grow paid teams, with perks like 3 weeks PTO + holiday shutdown, paid sick leave, professional development budget, and playing in the league for free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—KC leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.