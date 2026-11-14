Kansas City, KS has some solid sales and business development roles right now, especially if you like healthcare or B2B work. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech – Surgery

Johnson & Johnson MedTech – Surgery Location: Kansas City, KS (field-based, hospital/OR setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

MedTech sales role selling biosurgery and hemostasis solutions directly to surgeons and hospital decision makers in the OR. Good fit if you have 1+ year in medical device/pharma/biotech sales, like clinical work, and want your own territory with clear sales targets.

Employer: Midland Industries

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, inside sales

Salary: Not listed

Desk-based role focused on outbound calls, emails, and onboarding new or inactive B2B accounts. You’ll manage a sales pipeline, build quotes, keep the CRM clean, and own the relationship through the first order—great if you like structured goals and talking to customers all day.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy / Upstream Rehabilitation

Location: Kansas City, KS (hybrid, multi-state territory)

Type: Other (field-based account management)

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Field-heavy account management role building referral relationships with personal injury attorneys, law firms, and physicians across several states. Ideal if you enjoy networking, healthcare sales, and growing a territory while working semi-independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.