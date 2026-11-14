undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Kansas City, KS Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS has some solid sales and business development roles right now, especially if you like healthcare or B2B work. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.
Account Executive I – Biosurgery (Kansas City South, KS)
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech – Surgery
- Location: Kansas City, KS (field-based, hospital/OR setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
MedTech sales role selling biosurgery and hemostasis solutions directly to surgeons and hospital decision makers in the OR. Good fit if you have 1+ year in medical device/pharma/biotech sales, like clinical work, and want your own territory with clear sales targets.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: Midland Industries
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, inside sales
- Salary: Not listed
Desk-based role focused on outbound calls, emails, and onboarding new or inactive B2B accounts. You’ll manage a sales pipeline, build quotes, keep the CRM clean, and own the relationship through the first order—great if you like structured goals and talking to customers all day.
Motor Vehicle Accident Account Manager
- Employer: SERC Physical Therapy / Upstream Rehabilitation
- Location: Kansas City, KS (hybrid, multi-state territory)
- Type: Other (field-based account management)
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year
Field-heavy account management role building referral relationships with personal injury attorneys, law firms, and physicians across several states. Ideal if you enjoy networking, healthcare sales, and growing a territory while working semi-independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.