Kansas City, KS is busy on the industrial side right now. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or skilled trades, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Nature's Touch Frozen Foods

Nature's Touch Frozen Foods Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role leads about 40 hourly employees in a cold-food production plant. Good fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing plus 2+ years supervising, and you like driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement on the night shift.

Employer: Innomotics

Location: Listed as Kansas City, MO (64120) , near Kansas City, KS

Listed as , near Kansas City, KS Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.36/hour (actual offer may vary)

Hands-on role working on AC/DC motors and other electrical/mechanical equipment. You’ll dismantle, repair, rewind, and test motors using cranes, meters, and shop tools; 2+ years related experience and strong mechanical aptitude are needed. Position is union (collective bargaining unit) upon hire.

Employer: Innomotics

Location: Listed as Kansas City, MO (64120) , near Kansas City, KS

Listed as , near Kansas City, KS Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $39.38/hour

You’ll run manual lathes, mills, boring mills, and drill presses, plus do welding and precision repair on motors, generators, and rotating equipment. Best for someone with 2–5 years machining experience, strong blueprint reading, and comfort in a heavy industrial shop; role is also union.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office–meets–plant role planning maintenance for paint shop equipment (conveyors, robots, ovens, booths, pumps, etc.). You’ll build job plans, schedule work, coordinate parts and contractors, and support uptime and safety—ideal if you have maintenance or manufacturing engineering experience and like organizing complex work.

(Duplicate listing for this same role: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=780d62df147e1acf)

Employer: Sunlighten

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (flexible)

Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus plan opportunity

Light industrial warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping sauna warranty and replacement parts. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and want steady hours plus benefits and 401(k).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.