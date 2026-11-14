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Kansas City
🏭 Kansas City, KS Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Kansas City, KS is busy on the industrial side right now. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or skilled trades, there are several solid options open.
Production Supervisor – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Nature's Touch Frozen Foods
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads about 40 hourly employees in a cold-food production plant. Good fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing plus 2+ years supervising, and you like driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement on the night shift.
Electro Mechanical (Motor) Technician
- Employer: Innomotics
- Location: Listed as Kansas City, MO (64120), near Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.36/hour (actual offer may vary)
Hands-on role working on AC/DC motors and other electrical/mechanical equipment. You’ll dismantle, repair, rewind, and test motors using cranes, meters, and shop tools; 2+ years related experience and strong mechanical aptitude are needed. Position is union (collective bargaining unit) upon hire.
Machinist (Shop Technician) – 1st Shift
- Employer: Innomotics
- Location: Listed as Kansas City, MO (64120), near Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $39.38/hour
You’ll run manual lathes, mills, boring mills, and drill presses, plus do welding and precision repair on motors, generators, and rotating equipment. Best for someone with 2–5 years machining experience, strong blueprint reading, and comfort in a heavy industrial shop; role is also union.
Paint Maintenance Planner
- Employer: General Motors (GM)
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office–meets–plant role planning maintenance for paint shop equipment (conveyors, robots, ovens, booths, pumps, etc.). You’ll build job plans, schedule work, coordinate parts and contractors, and support uptime and safety—ideal if you have maintenance or manufacturing engineering experience and like organizing complex work.
(Duplicate listing for this same role: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=780d62df147e1acf)
Warehouse Associate – Warranty Parts
- Employer: Sunlighten
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (flexible)
- Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus plan opportunity
Light industrial warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping sauna warranty and replacement parts. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and want steady hours plus benefits and 401(k).
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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