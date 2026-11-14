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🏥 Multiple Kansas City, KS Healthcare Roles From $22–$48/hr+
Kansas City, KS has a busy healthcare scene right now—from hospitals to home care to rehab, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, allied health, or leadership.
Below are several hand-picked roles you can scan quickly and click into if they fit your skills.
Physician – Emergency Medicine
- Employer: The University of Kansas Health System
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Bell Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive package + relocation)
Join a Level 1 trauma, academic medical center with clinical shifts plus teaching and didactics for med students and residents. Strong benefits, CME, and the chance to work in a nationally ranked hospital.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: The University of Kansas Health System
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Main Campus/Bell Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Perform x-ray procedures across main and satellite locations using fixed and mobile equipment, including high-acuity and surgical areas. Role includes training student techs and contributing to process improvement.
Travel RDN – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist – $2,615/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 5x8 day shifts, 40 hrs/week
- Estimated Gross Pay: $2,615/week
Work as a travel dietitian creating meal plans, counseling patients, and coordinating with the care team. Comes with robust travel benefits, medical coverage, and ESOP participation.
Day & Night Pediatric RN/LPN | Kansas City Kansas & Surrounding Areas
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Kansas City, KS & nearby suburbs (home and school settings)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Shifts: Days, nights, evenings, weekends
- Salary: Not listed (shift differentials: +$2/hr nights & weekends)
One-on-one pediatric nursing with medically complex kids (trachs, vents, G-tubes) in their homes. Flexible scheduling, strong training, and the chance to build long-term relationships with families.
Interventional Cardiologist – Kansas City Metro
- Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Days, call required
- Salary: Competitive guarantee + productivity bonus
- Extras: Sign-on bonus, relocation, CME, student loan assistance, malpractice with tail
Hospital-employed role in a busy, established practice with immediate ramp-up and strong support staff. Open to new grads and visa candidates.
Nurse Practitioner – Hospitalist Group (Days)
- Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 7am–7pm, 12-hour day shifts
- Patient Load: ~18 patients/shift
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate + CME + benefits
Daytime inpatient NP role in a teaching environment using EPIC. Requires acute care training and at least 2 years of inpatient NP experience, with active KS & MO licenses and DEA.
Occupational Therapist (OT), PRN – North Kansas City Hospital
- Employer: Lifepoint Health – Lifepoint Rehabilitation
- Location: North Kansas City Hospital ARU (Kansas City, KS listing)
- Type: PRN, Weekday Days
- Schedule: 7:30am–4:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Join a fast-paced 48-bed acute rehab unit with a large therapy team. Provide OT evaluations and treatments, document per regulatory standards, and collaborate closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Occupational Therapist (OT), Full-time – North Kansas City Hospital
- Employer: Lifepoint Health – Lifepoint Rehabilitation
- Location: North Kansas City Hospital ARU (Kansas City, KS listing)
- Type: Full-time, Weekday Days
- Schedule: 7:30am–4:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time OT role in the same 48-bed ARU, with comprehensive benefits, career growth support, and a large in-house therapy team.
MDS Coordinator (RN) – Float
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Float across Plains region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Traveling RN MDS role covering multiple skilled nursing facilities, coordinating accurate and timely MDS assessments, CAAs, and care plans. Ideal for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience and strong regulatory knowledge.
LPN – Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on nursing care in a skilled setting, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their highest level of function. One year of skilled nursing experience preferred.
Gastroenterologist – Kansas City, KS
- Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Days, Mon–Fri clinic hours
- Salary: Competitive + productivity bonus, signing bonus
- Extras: Relocation, CME, full benefits, malpractice with tail
“Bread and butter” GI with the option for ERCP/EUS, taking over an existing patient panel in a busy, reputable practice supported by APPs and EPIC.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Moreno Family Dentistry
- Location: Kansas City, KS (near The Legends)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Compensation: From $48.00/hour (commensurate with experience)
Join a patient-centered family practice led by a dentist who previously worked as an RDH. Flexible scheduling, strong focus on perio therapy and patient education, and a supportive, team-oriented environment.
Occupational Therapist – PRN
- Employer: Providence Place (Ensign Services affiliate)
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Provide OT services in a post-acute/long-term care setting with an in-house rehab team. Open to all experience levels, with a strong values-driven culture (CAPLICO).
Physical Therapist – PRN
- Employer: Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation (Ensign Services affiliate)
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
PRN PT role in a post-acute facility serving long-term, short-term, and geriatric patients. New grads welcome; you’ll handle evaluations, treatments, and discharge planning with a supportive in-house team.
Physician – Emergency Medicine
- Employer: The University of Kansas Health System
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Bell Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive package + relocation)
Same Emergency Medicine opportunity as above, listed via Indeed—academic EM with clinical shifts, teaching, and strong benefits at a nationally ranked Level 1 trauma center.
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6172
- Location: 2300 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Opening/Morning
- Pay: $22–$35/hour + performance incentives & possible premiums
Lead daily pharmacy operations, process prescriptions, and support patients with medication needs. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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