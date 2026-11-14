Kansas City, KS has a busy healthcare scene right now—from hospitals to home care to rehab, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, allied health, or leadership.

Below are several hand-picked roles you can scan quickly and click into if they fit your skills.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System Location: Kansas City, KS (Bell Hospital)

(Bell Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive package + relocation)

Join a Level 1 trauma, academic medical center with clinical shifts plus teaching and didactics for med students and residents. Strong benefits, CME, and the chance to work in a nationally ranked hospital.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System Location: Kansas City, KS (Main Campus/Bell Hospital)

(Main Campus/Bell Hospital) Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Perform x-ray procedures across main and satellite locations using fixed and mobile equipment, including high-acuity and surgical areas. Role includes training student techs and contributing to process improvement.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 5x8 day shifts, 40 hrs/week

Estimated Gross Pay: $2,615/week

Work as a travel dietitian creating meal plans, counseling patients, and coordinating with the care team. Comes with robust travel benefits, medical coverage, and ESOP participation.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Location: Kansas City, KS & nearby suburbs (home and school settings)

(home and school settings) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Shifts: Days, nights, evenings, weekends

Days, nights, evenings, weekends Salary: Not listed (shift differentials: +$2/hr nights & weekends)

One-on-one pediatric nursing with medically complex kids (trachs, vents, G-tubes) in their homes. Flexible scheduling, strong training, and the chance to build long-term relationships with families.

Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Kansas City, KS (Metro)

Type: Full-time

Shift: Days, call required

Days, call required Salary: Competitive guarantee + productivity bonus

Competitive guarantee + Extras: Sign-on bonus, relocation, CME, student loan assistance, malpractice with tail

Hospital-employed role in a busy, established practice with immediate ramp-up and strong support staff. Open to new grads and visa candidates.

Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7am–7pm, 12-hour day shifts

Patient Load: ~ 18 patients/shift

~ Salary: Competitive hourly rate + CME + benefits

Daytime inpatient NP role in a teaching environment using EPIC. Requires acute care training and at least 2 years of inpatient NP experience, with active KS & MO licenses and DEA.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Lifepoint Rehabilitation

Location: North Kansas City Hospital ARU (Kansas City, KS listing)

Type: PRN, Weekday Days

Schedule: 7:30am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-paced 48-bed acute rehab unit with a large therapy team. Provide OT evaluations and treatments, document per regulatory standards, and collaborate closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Lifepoint Rehabilitation

Location: North Kansas City Hospital ARU (Kansas City, KS listing)

Type: Full-time, Weekday Days

Schedule: 7:30am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Full-time OT role in the same 48-bed ARU, with comprehensive benefits, career growth support, and a large in-house therapy team.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS (Float across Plains region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Traveling RN MDS role covering multiple skilled nursing facilities, coordinating accurate and timely MDS assessments, CAAs, and care plans. Ideal for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience and strong regulatory knowledge.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care in a skilled setting, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their highest level of function. One year of skilled nursing experience preferred.

Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Shift: Days, Mon–Fri clinic hours

Days, Mon–Fri clinic hours Salary: Competitive + productivity bonus, signing bonus

Competitive + Extras: Relocation, CME, full benefits, malpractice with tail

“Bread and butter” GI with the option for ERCP/EUS, taking over an existing patient panel in a busy, reputable practice supported by APPs and EPIC.

Employer: Moreno Family Dentistry

Location: Kansas City, KS (near The Legends)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Compensation: From $48.00/hour (commensurate with experience)

Join a patient-centered family practice led by a dentist who previously worked as an RDH. Flexible scheduling, strong focus on perio therapy and patient education, and a supportive, team-oriented environment.

Employer: Providence Place (Ensign Services affiliate)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT services in a post-acute/long-term care setting with an in-house rehab team. Open to all experience levels, with a strong values-driven culture (CAPLICO).

Employer: Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation (Ensign Services affiliate)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN PT role in a post-acute facility serving long-term, short-term, and geriatric patients. New grads welcome; you’ll handle evaluations, treatments, and discharge planning with a supportive in-house team.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Kansas City, KS (Bell Hospital)

(Bell Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive package + relocation)

Same Emergency Medicine opportunity as above, listed via Indeed—academic EM with clinical shifts, teaching, and strong benefits at a nationally ranked Level 1 trauma center.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6172

Location: 2300 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Opening/Morning

Opening/Morning Pay: $22–$35/hour + performance incentives & possible premiums

Lead daily pharmacy operations, process prescriptions, and support patients with medication needs. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.