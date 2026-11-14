Kansas City, KS has some solid HR openings right now, from early-career recruiting support to senior labor relations leadership.

Here are a few standout roles hiring today:

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America Location: Kansas City, KS (heavy travel 50–75% )

(heavy travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead union and non-union labor relations strategy for a major dairy cooperative. You’ll negotiate collective bargaining agreements, handle grievances and arbitrations, advise leaders on labor law compliance, and shape company-wide policies on employee relations.

Employer: PBI-Gordon Corporation

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers ESOP, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition & fitness reimbursement)

Great fit if you’re early in your HR or recruiting career and love organization and communication. You’ll schedule interviews, manage the ATS, support offers and pre-employment steps, and help keep the candidate experience smooth across multiple business units.

Employer: PBI-Gordon Corporation

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (same ESOP, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition & fitness reimbursement)

Full-cycle recruiter role for someone with 3–5 years of experience. You’ll own requisitions end-to-end, partner closely with hiring managers, source candidates (including passive talent), and use data and ATS tools to improve hiring across the company.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.