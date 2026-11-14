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Kansas City
🔧 Kansas City, KS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Kansas City, KS has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and facilities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.
Floating Night Custodian - CL1947
- Employer: Turner Unified School District #202
- Location: Kansas City, KS (school district sites)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: Salary + full benefits (KPERS, health, paid leave/holidays)
This role keeps school buildings clean, safe, and ready for students each day. Good fit if you have custodial or basic maintenance experience and want solid public-school benefits and steady hours.
Environmental Services Technician (Nights)
- Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, night shift (approx. 9:00 pm–5:30 am)
- Pay: Not listed, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO)
Hospital housekeeping role focused on cleaning patient rooms, ORs, and common areas to prevent infection. Good for night owls who want hospital experience and a strong benefits package.
Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Helps with preventive maintenance, repairs, and safety checks in a care facility. Great if you have general maintenance skills (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) and like a mix of hands-on work and helping a healthcare team.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Kansas City, KS (on the road at client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a desire to work independently while staying active.
Maintenance Supervisor – GM Facility
- Employer: JLL
- Location: On-site at GM facility, Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $31.25/hour (overtime eligible) + benefits (401k match, medical, PTO, parental leave)
Leads a team of mechanics handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and building systems at a major facility. Ideal if you have 5+ years of maintenance and supervisory experience and want a leadership role with solid pay and benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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