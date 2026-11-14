Kansas City, KS has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and facilities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Turner Unified School District #202

Turner Unified School District #202 Location: Kansas City, KS (school district sites)

(school district sites) Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Salary + full benefits (KPERS, health, paid leave/holidays)

This role keeps school buildings clean, safe, and ready for students each day. Good fit if you have custodial or basic maintenance experience and want solid public-school benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Providence Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, night shift (approx. 9:00 pm–5:30 am)

Pay: Not listed, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO)

Hospital housekeeping role focused on cleaning patient rooms, ORs, and common areas to prevent infection. Good for night owls who want hospital experience and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Helps with preventive maintenance, repairs, and safety checks in a care facility. Great if you have general maintenance skills (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) and like a mix of hands-on work and helping a healthcare team.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Kansas City, KS (on the road at client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a desire to work independently while staying active.

Employer: JLL

Location: On-site at GM facility, Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $31.25/hour (overtime eligible) + benefits (401k match, medical, PTO, parental leave)

Leads a team of mechanics handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and building systems at a major facility. Ideal if you have 5+ years of maintenance and supervisory experience and want a leadership role with solid pay and benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.