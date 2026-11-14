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🏗️ Kansas City KS Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS is busy with big builds and plant projects right now, and engineers are in demand. If you’re in design or process engineering, these roles are worth a look.
Aquatics Designer / Aquatics Engineer
- Employer: Ramaker | Architecture + Engineering
- Location: Kansas City, KS (mostly remote, office option in Madison, WI)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design hotel and municipal pools, indoor competition pools, and waterparks from concept through completion. You’ll use AutoCAD, work with a multidisciplinary, employee‑owned team, and get a full benefits package with health, retirement (401(k) + ESOP), and flexible work options.
Paint Process Engineer
- Employer: General Motors (GM)
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Support an automotive paint shop on the plant floor, improving quality, uptime, and cost while troubleshooting defects and leading process changes. This role fits someone with manufacturing or process engineering experience, shift flexibility, and interest in launches, robotics, and continuous improvement; no immigration sponsorship is available for this role.
Mechanical Design Engineer (Mid & Senior Levels)
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Kansas City/Lenexa, KS (office-based; some remote options for senior)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $135,000/year (base, depending on experience and location)
Work on industrial facilities and EPC projects like biogas plants, bulk solids handling, water/wastewater, and data centers. You’ll size equipment, create P&IDs, coordinate with multi‑discipline teams, and help lead projects, with relocation help to Lenexa, strong benefits, and clear paths into senior/lead roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Kansas City’s engineering market is active, and similar roles tend to follow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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