Kansas City, KS is busy with big builds and plant projects right now, and engineers are in demand. If you’re in design or process engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ramaker | Architecture + Engineering

Ramaker | Architecture + Engineering Location: Kansas City, KS (mostly remote, office option in Madison, WI)

(mostly remote, office option in Madison, WI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design hotel and municipal pools, indoor competition pools, and waterparks from concept through completion. You’ll use AutoCAD, work with a multidisciplinary, employee‑owned team, and get a full benefits package with health, retirement (401(k) + ESOP), and flexible work options.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Support an automotive paint shop on the plant floor, improving quality, uptime, and cost while troubleshooting defects and leading process changes. This role fits someone with manufacturing or process engineering experience, shift flexibility, and interest in launches, robotics, and continuous improvement; no immigration sponsorship is available for this role.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Kansas City/Lenexa, KS (office-based; some remote options for senior)

(office-based; some remote options for senior) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000/year (base, depending on experience and location)

Work on industrial facilities and EPC projects like biogas plants, bulk solids handling, water/wastewater, and data centers. You’ll size equipment, create P&IDs, coordinate with multi‑discipline teams, and help lead projects, with relocation help to Lenexa, strong benefits, and clear paths into senior/lead roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Kansas City’s engineering market is active, and similar roles tend to follow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.