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Kansas City
📅 Native Chef healthy cooking demo for adults
12 days ago
📅 Native Chef healthy cooking demo for adults
Join the library for a special Native Chef Cooking Class with Jason Champagne, Indigenous Native Chef.
On November 14, 2026, Chef Champagne will lead a cooking demonstration focused on:
- Using healthy ingredients
- Seeing food as medicine
- Learning basic cooking concepts
- Making delicious, healthy, and affordable meals
This program is for adults.
Please note: Library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion and to document activities. Tell library staff if you do not want to be photographed.
Check the Kansas City, KS Public Library (KCKPL) site or your local branch for the exact time and location of this event.
More Info: Native Chef Cooking Class | Kansas City, Kansas Pu...
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