📅 Brown Bear kids’ craft at the library

Kids who love “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Eric Carle can make their own bear art at this library craft program on November 14, 2026.

Children will use watercolor paint, markers, crayons, and other supplies to create textures and patterns, then cut out shapes to build a Brown Bear picture.

This event is for children and takes place at the Kansas City, KS Public Library (exact branch and time are not listed here).

Library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion and to document activities. Tell library staff if you do not want you or your child to be photographed.