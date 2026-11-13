Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of hands-on plant roles and technical openings right now. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or already a seasoned maintenance or production lead.

Employer: Marvin

Marvin Location: Kansas City, KS (on-site at 9820 Leavenworth Rd)

(on-site at 9820 Leavenworth Rd) Type: Part-time internship, Spring 2027 , minimum 15 hrs/week

Part-time internship, , minimum 15 hrs/week Pay: Starting at $21.50/hr, based on credit hours

Hands-on engineering internship in a fast-paced manufacturing plant. You’ll support safety, quality, and productivity projects, use tools like AutoCAD and Inventor, and work directly with experienced engineers.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Wed–Sat, 5:30pm–4:00am

Pay: Not listed

Lead role for an experienced automation tech who loves tough troubleshooting. You’ll own complex PLC, VFD, servo, and conveyor issues, guide reliability projects, and mentor junior maintenance techs on a night-shift schedule.

Employer: Owens Corning

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.59/hr + $1.25/hr night shift diff; $27.35/hr after Level 2 certification

Schedule: Starts Mon–Fri, 6:45am–3:00pm; may move to 12-hour rotating shifts in 2027

High-paying packaging role on the K6 production line, running and troubleshooting semi-automatic and automatic packing equipment. Good fit if you like active work, quality checks, and learning multiple machines.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Food production lead role where you help run the line, support the supervisor, and keep product quality and throughput on track. You’ll coordinate line workers, back up operators, and work closely with maintenance and quality teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.