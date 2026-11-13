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🏭 Kansas City, KS Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of hands-on plant roles and technical openings right now. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or already a seasoned maintenance or production lead.
Spring 2027 Manufacturing Engineer Intern
- Employer: Marvin
- Location: Kansas City, KS (on-site at 9820 Leavenworth Rd)
- Type: Part-time internship, Spring 2027, minimum 15 hrs/week
- Pay: Starting at $21.50/hr, based on credit hours
Hands-on engineering internship in a fast-paced manufacturing plant. You’ll support safety, quality, and productivity projects, use tools like AutoCAD and Inventor, and work directly with experienced engineers.
Lead Electro-Mechanical Controls Technician
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Wed–Sat, 5:30pm–4:00am
- Pay: Not listed
Lead role for an experienced automation tech who loves tough troubleshooting. You’ll own complex PLC, VFD, servo, and conveyor issues, guide reliability projects, and mentor junior maintenance techs on a night-shift schedule.
Level 2 Packer
- Employer: Owens Corning
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.59/hr + $1.25/hr night shift diff; $27.35/hr after Level 2 certification
- Schedule: Starts Mon–Fri, 6:45am–3:00pm; may move to 12-hour rotating shifts in 2027
High-paying packaging role on the K6 production line, running and troubleshooting semi-automatic and automatic packing equipment. Good fit if you like active work, quality checks, and learning multiple machines.
Lead PR04 – 3rd Shift Kansas City
- Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Food production lead role where you help run the line, support the supervisor, and keep product quality and throughput on track. You’ll coordinate line workers, back up operators, and work closely with maintenance and quality teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.