Kansas City, KS is busy on the logistics side right now—solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or managing the whole storeroom.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Sam's Club (Walmart) Location: Kansas City, KS (Parallel Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hr + up to $3/hr in premiums

Move and organize freight, operate a forklift, and keep shelves stocked while helping members on the sales floor. Comes with Walmart/Sam’s health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, parental leave, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ with 90 days forklift experience.

Employer: Marvin

Location: Kansas City, KS (Leavenworth Rd)

Type: Full-time, evening shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:00am, some Fri OT)

Pay: Starting at $22/hr + $2/hr shift differential (DOE)

Support production by picking parts from computer pick lists, loading/unloading trucks, and running forklifts and scanners while keeping inventory accurate. Good fit if you like steady evening hours, cross-training, and day-one benefits like health insurance, paid holidays, 401(k) match, profit sharing, wellbeing stipend, and a paid “Better Living Day.”

Employer: Saint-Gobain / CertainTeed

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, management

Pay: $92,000–$142,000/yr + ~12% bonus target

Lead the plant’s MRO storeroom: manage inventory, supervise storeroom staff, work with maintenance and engineering, and keep critical parts ready for use. A strong move if you have 5+ years in industrial manufacturing, solid maintenance knowledge, and want a role with bonus eligibility, 401(k) with pension-style plans, medical/dental/vision, and generous protection benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.