Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of food and hospitality roles right now, from casino nightlife to pizza shops and valet service. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support bartenders by keeping the bar clean, stocked, and guest-ready in a busy casino setting. This is a good fit if you like fast-paced nightlife, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to grow in food & beverage.

Employer: Rogue Pizza LLC Domino's Pizza

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Other (shift leadership role)

Other (shift leadership role) Salary: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Help run the store each shift: lead the crew, handle customer issues, manage cash, and keep things moving. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, and paid training, great if you have food service experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+ Parking)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Greet guests, help with luggage, explain valet services, and keep the entrance area running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy customer service, can be on your feet outside in all weather, and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.