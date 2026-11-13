Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of driving and diesel tech roles right now, from entry-level CDL spots to higher-paying specialist jobs and even drone maintenance.

Here are several transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: TransForce

TransForce Location: Kansas City, KS (local routes up to 150 miles, home daily)

(local routes up to 150 miles, home daily) Pay: $29.80/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Local night route hauling pork byproducts with a Monday–Friday schedule, light-touch freight, 4–6 weeks paid training, and no experience required if you have a CDL A with tanker.

Employer: The Waldinger Corporation (Pro Electric)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Daytime-style local deliveries to commercial and industrial job sites, moving electrical supplies and equipment. Good fit if you like being active, using lift gates and pallet jacks, and staying in town.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: $24.00–$25.50/hour + $1,200 bonus , overtime after 40

+ , overtime after 40 Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Stay in one yard all shift—no traffic, no customer stops, no-touch freight. Very predictable schedule and location, with full benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: TLI - Transco Lines, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Advanced diesel tech role working on engines, fuel systems, EGR/DPF, and drivelines. Great if you already have 3–5 years’ experience and want to work deeper on diagnostics and repairs.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Kansas City, KS (must live within 75 miles of Kansas City, MO)

(must live within 75 miles of Kansas City, MO) Pay: $1,600–$1,950 weekly average + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time, company driver

Why it’s appealing: Weekly home time, 100% no-touch freight, steady Costco lanes across the Midwest, and strong bonus/benefits. Night driving required.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Kansas City, KS (within 75 miles of Kansas City, MO)

(within 75 miles of Kansas City, MO) Pay: $1,460–$1,790 weekly average + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time, company driver

Why it’s appealing: Similar Costco account with weekly home time and no-touch freight, but daytime driving instead of nights.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: $29.80/hour + 1.5x over 8 hours/day , union benefits

, union benefits Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Drive semi or vacuum trucks to pick up animal byproducts and grease. Daily overtime potential, strong union benefits, and steady route work if you have CDL A with tanker.

Employer: Amazon (Prime Air)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: $33.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on drone maintenance role in Amazon’s Prime Air program—mix of mechanical/electrical work, fleet upkeep, and FAA-regulated operations, with travel up to 25%.

Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Leasing)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: $20.00–$41.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Wide pay range based on experience, strong benefits (401(k) match, stock purchase, tuition help), and steady shop work on commercial trucks.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Mix of hands-on valet driving and team leadership—scheduling, training, and keeping operations smooth at a busy location. Good step up if you have valet or customer service experience and want to supervise.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.