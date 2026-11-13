Kansas City, KS is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from field sales to district leadership. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000–$150,000/year (base + commission)

This role sells RVs and the outdoor lifestyle, with a guaranteed hourly base plus commissions and the option to move to 100% commission after 30 days. Great fit if you like face-to-face sales, weekend work, and big earning upside.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Based in Kansas City, KS (Great Plains territory)

Based in (Great Plains territory) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (base + long-term incentives, benefits)

Lead a pharma sales district focused on neuroscience products, coaching reps and driving strategy across your territory. Ideal if you have several years of pharma sales management and want a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Location: Kansas City, KS (field-based, regional travel)

(field-based, regional travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,000–$186,300 base + incentives, company car

Lead a sales team selling surgical hemostasis and wound closure products at the facility level. Strong match for someone with clinical/medical device sales and leadership experience who likes strategy plus coaching.

Employer: Flow Control Group

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hunt for new industrial accounts and grow existing ones selling pumps, mechanical seals, valves, and related equipment. Good for technically minded sales pros with industrial or engineering backgrounds.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Based in Kansas City, KS (serving KC, MO area)

Based in (serving KC, MO area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (plus benefits)

Call on convenience store accounts to grow beverage sales using consultative, data-driven selling. Great if you enjoy being on the road, building long-term customer relationships, and working with a big-name distributor.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support store leadership, drive parts sales, and coach team members while delivering strong customer service. Nice option if you want leadership experience and flexible hours in automotive retail.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year

Manage a sales team and key accounts in dairy/CPG, owning volume, profit, and new distribution goals. Best for experienced CPG or food industry sales leaders ready to own a region and coach a team.

Employer: Heartland Foundation Repair

Location: Kansas City, KS (metro-wide in-home sales)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$100,000/year (base + commission)

Run in-home consultations, diagnose foundation issues, and sell honest repair solutions with no fear tactics. Great for hands-on, ethical closers with construction or home-services sales experience.

Employer: Fairway Management

Location: Travel role (assignments include Kansas City area; 100% overnight travel)

(assignments include Kansas City area; 100% overnight travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + bonuses (exact range not listed)

Lease up new affordable housing communities to 100% occupancy, then move to the next project, with most living expenses covered while traveling. Good fit if you love leasing, marketing, and living on the road.

Employer: ARC Document Solutions / Riot Creative Imaging

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$75,000 base + $100,000–$125,000 OTE first year, uncapped (top reps $160,000+)

Sell large-format graphics, visual displays, and experiential brand environments with no territory limits and strong tech/AI tools to support your pitches. Ideal for experienced B2B print or visual display sellers who want big upside.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short, direct cover note can make you stand out fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.