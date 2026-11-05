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Kansas City

Vaccination Clinic at Washington High School Nov. 11

6 days ago
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KCKPS students, families, and staff can get vaccines at Washington High School, 7340 Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, KS on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information: https://t.co/CVsp1XRmXG

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

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