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🐶 Gentle Kansas City Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes
Kansas City, there are some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. Each of these pups is adoptable through The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Poseidon
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City
- Phone: (913) 596-1000
Poseidon is a handsome, medium-sized boy with a soft tan-and-white coat. He’s an adult dog, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and time to adjust. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your days with, Poseidon could be your match.
👉 Meet Poseidon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie Brown(E
- Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City
- Phone: (913) 596-1000
Charlie Brown(E is a small, fluffy mix who may be a great fit for someone wanting a lap-sized friend. As an adult Maltese/Poodle mix, he’s likely to enjoy regular grooming and calm time with his people. Check his full profile for details on his needs and the kind of home where he’ll thrive.
👉 Meet Charlie Brown(E and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buster Brown(E
- Breed: Maltese / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City
- Phone: (913) 596-1000
Buster Brown(E is another adorable small adult pup with a tan-and-white coat. He’s looking for a calm, caring home that will give him time to feel safe and loved. Be sure to read his full description to see if his personality and needs are a good fit for your household.
👉 Meet Buster Brown(E and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Kansas City, KS area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City or calling (913) 596-1000 to ask about these pups. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.