💰 Kansas City, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Kansas City, KS has a few strong finance and accounting roles right now, from freight pricing to investments and credit. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Kansas City, KS (role can also sit near Kansas City, MO; Dallas–Fort Worth, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; or Denver, CO)

(role can also sit near Kansas City, MO; Dallas–Fort Worth, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; or Denver, CO) Salary: $65,000–$70,000 (based on experience & skills)

(based on experience & skills) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Support the sales team by analyzing freight costs, margins, and market pricing in the fast‑paced LTL industry. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of LTL pricing experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k with quarterly match).

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS

Salary: $62,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Handle credit checks and collections for customer accounts, including calls on past‑due balances, setting credit lines up to $25,000, and working with sales, logistics, and legal to keep cash flowing. Good fit if you have a business/finance/accounting degree (or NACM credit certification) and want to grow your credit analysis skills.

Employer: Concurrent Investment Advisors

Location: Kansas City, KS (US)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own and coordinate the operational workflows behind an RIA investment platform—trading, implementation, due diligence, data, and more. Best for someone with 3+ years in wealth/asset management operations or project management, who likes building SOPs and keeping cross‑functional projects on track; includes benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.