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💰 Kansas City, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
Kansas City, KS has a few strong finance and accounting roles right now, from freight pricing to investments and credit. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.
Pricing Analyst – LTL Freight
- Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, KS (role can also sit near Kansas City, MO; Dallas–Fort Worth, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; or Denver, CO)
- Salary: $65,000–$70,000 (based on experience & skills)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
Support the sales team by analyzing freight costs, margins, and market pricing in the fast‑paced LTL industry. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of LTL pricing experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k with quarterly match).
Associate Credit & Collections Analyst
- Employer: Dairy Farmers of America
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Salary: $62,000 annually
- Type: Full-time
Handle credit checks and collections for customer accounts, including calls on past‑due balances, setting credit lines up to $25,000, and working with sales, logistics, and legal to keep cash flowing. Good fit if you have a business/finance/accounting degree (or NACM credit certification) and want to grow your credit analysis skills.
Investment Business Manager
- Employer: Concurrent Investment Advisors
- Location: Kansas City, KS (US)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own and coordinate the operational workflows behind an RIA investment platform—trading, implementation, due diligence, data, and more. Best for someone with 3+ years in wealth/asset management operations or project management, who likes building SOPs and keeping cross‑functional projects on track; includes benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA, PTO, and life insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.