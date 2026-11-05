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🔧 Kansas City, KS Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Here are several building, cleaning, and maintenance roles hiring around town:
Service Technician
- Employer: NorthPoint Development
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on apartment maintenance—plumbing, HVAC, appliances, carpentry, and electrical—while handling resident service requests. NorthPoint highlights strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, reimbursements, paid development) and looks for someone EPA Universal HVAC certified who can be on-call and work indoors and outdoors.
Automotive Detailer - 017
- Employer: Copart, Inc
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.05/hour
Detail and clean vehicles for auction—inside and out—so they look their best for buyers. This role is active, hands-on, and comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, paid holidays, vacation & sick pay, and more; expect indoor/outdoor work in all kinds of weather and travel to DFW for training.
Water Restoration Technician / General Labor
- Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Earnings After Training: $40,000–$60,000/year
Help clean up water damage using specialized equipment, remove damaged materials, and follow set restoration protocols. No prior experience is required, and the job offers paid training, flexible schedules, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and profit sharing.
Housekeeping / Laundry / Floor Tech
- Employer: Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Wyandotte County)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour
Keep a rehab facility clean and comfortable by handling housekeeping, laundry, and floor care. Riverbend offers daily pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, childcare assistance, and growth opportunities in a “fun, family” work setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.