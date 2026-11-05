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🏗️ Kansas City, KS Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Kansas City, KS is busy with big builds and energy projects, which means solid opportunities for engineers at different career stages.
Here are several architecture & engineering roles worth a look right now:
2027 Civil Engineering & Construction Materials Testing 6‑month Co‑op (Lenexa)
- Employer: Braun Intertec Corporation
- Location: Kansas City, KS (Lenexa office)
- Type: Full-time, 6‑month paid co-op (mid-May to December)
- Pay: $20–$24/hour (approx. $37,000–$56,000 annualized)
- Great for: Students in civil engineering, construction management, or related fields
Hands-on field role testing soils, concrete, masonry, and asphalt on real construction sites. You’ll get in-depth technical training, industry certifications (like ACI), and a professional engineer mentor, plus lots of outdoor work and overtime options.
Structural Engineer – Industrial/Energy
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Kansas City, KS (option for other offices too)
- Type: Full-time, mid-level
- Base Compensation: $100,000–$140,000
- Posting active: 09/17/2026 – 12/29/2026
Design steel and concrete structures for fast-paced industrial and energy projects across North America with an employee‑owned EPC leader. You’ll work from concept through construction, use BIM/3D tools (Revit, Navisworks, etc.), and have a clear path toward lead engineer responsibilities.
Project Engineering Manager
- Employer: PROENERGY
- Location: Kansas City area (Leawood, KS office)
- Type: Full-time, engineering leadership
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay with medical, dental, vision, life/disability, 10 paid holidays, PTO, and 401(k) (exact salary not listed)
Lead multi-discipline engineering teams on fast-start power projects in an EPC environment. This role owns scope, budget, and schedule, is client-facing, and helps build PROENERGY’s in-house engineering team and standards, ideal for someone with 6+ years experience and strong project leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often hires on a rolling basis.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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