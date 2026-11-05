🚌 Kansas City KS transportation jobs with multiple openings

Kansas City, KS has some solid options right now if you like being on the road or working around big equipment. A few of these roles also come with strong pay and training paths.

Employer: Offen Petroleum

Offen Petroleum Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Internship (fuel delivery / CDL-A with tanker & hazmat required)

Internship (fuel delivery / CDL-A with tanker & hazmat required) Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay + Quarterly Driver Safety Bonus up to $1,500, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays

Deliver petroleum products around the region in all kinds of weather while building serious tanker experience. Good fit if you already have a Class A CDL with tanker & hazmat, like hands-on work, and want strong benefits plus safety bonuses.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

365 Freight USA Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, over-the-road after training

Full-time, over-the-road after training Pay: Estimated $1,600–$1,800 per week after training

Perfect for recent CDL-A grads who want real-world experience and a clear path to solo driving. You’ll ride with a mentor for 4–6 weeks (paid), then move into your own truck with weekly direct deposit and full benefits after training.

Employer: Road & Rail Services

Recruiting From: Kansas City, KS

Position Location: Mulberry, FL (relocation required)

Type: Full-time | Travel required

| Travel required Pay: $35.00–$40.00 per hour, based on experience

This is for experienced locomotive mechanics who want to move to Florida and keep growing in the rail industry. You’ll handle diesel locomotive repair, electrical troubleshooting, inspections, and field work, with competitive hourly pay, benefits, and possible relocation assistance for qualified candidates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.