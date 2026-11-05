🚚 Kansas City, KS Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and leadership spots right now. Good options here whether you’re just getting started or ready to run a team.

Employer: LKQ Corporation / Keystone Automotive Operations

LKQ Corporation / Keystone Automotive Operations Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $18.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Active warehouse role picking, scanning, and staging auto parts orders. Multiple shifts, equipment training provided, and solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) if you want to grow in distribution.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Kansas City, KS – Cambridge Tower A

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based logistics role handling receiving, picking, packing, delivery, and inventory control. Good fit if you like steady weekday hours, working across departments, and keeping medical supplies flowing smoothly.

Employer: Kraft Tank Corporation

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead the parts counter and warehouse team, manage inventory, and drive sales in the tank trailer industry. Great for someone with parts/warehouse experience who wants leadership responsibility and direct impact on revenue.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Nights (Sun–Thu, 9:00pm–finish)

Pay: Around $75,000/year + quarterly bonus

Supervise a night shift team, handle safety, staffing, and performance in a busy distribution setting. Strong option if you have 2+ years of leadership in warehousing and want a clear path to running your own site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.