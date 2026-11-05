🔬 Kansas City, KS Science Jobs with Multiple Research Roles

Kansas City, KS has some strong science and research openings right now, especially tied to brain health and behavior. If you’re into clinical studies, lab work, or academic research, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Kansas Medical Center Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Faculty (Academic)

Salary: Not listed

Join the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, one of only 33 NIA-designated centers in the U.S. You’ll run your own research program, collaborate across a big ADRC team, and teach/mentor students, residents, and fellows, all with strong institutional support and a comprehensive benefits package starting day one.

Employer: University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Kansas Medical Center Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Professional Staff

Salary: $70,200 – $105,300/year (salary)

Lead complex, independent research in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. This role mixes hands-on experiments, data analysis, grant writing, and mentoring junior staff, with a clear pay range and day-one health, dental, and vision benefits plus retirement with employer contribution.

Employer: University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Kansas Medical Center Location: Kansas City, KS (hybrid onsite + virtual)

Type: Full-time, Professional Staff (Hourly)

Salary: $22.88 – $33.17/hour

Great fit if you have a couple years of related experience and want to grow in clinical research. You’ll help recruit participants, handle data and specimens, and support study visits for Alzheimer’s trials, all within a multidisciplinary team and strong benefits from day one.

If any of these speak to you, click through, check the full details, and get your resume and cover letter ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.