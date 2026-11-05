📣 Kansas City, KS Sales & Marketing Roles With Strong Pay (Multiple)

Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry-level brand reps to six-figure territory leaders. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Mad City Windows & Baths

Location: Kansas City, KS (retail & event locations)

Type: Full-time (plus part-time options)

Pay: $20/hour + uncapped bonuses

Entry-level role where you chat with homeowners in stores/events and set free in‑home consultation appointments—no closing required. Paid training, no experience needed, and a clear path into higher-earning in‑home sales.

Employer: International Paper

Location: North Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $108,200 – $144,300 + annual incentive plan

Lead sales and marketing for a territory in corrugated packaging, managing a sales team and strategy to grow profitable accounts. Ideal if you have 7+ years in sales, 2+ in sales management, and corrugated experience and want big-company benefits and advancement.

Employer: The Standard

Location: Territory covering Kansas & Nebraska (must live in KS or NE)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $125K–$200K (base + target incentive)

Grow voluntary benefits business (life, LTC, etc.) by working with brokers, general agents, and enrollment firms across the region. Great fit if you already sell voluntary benefits, have broker relationships in KS/NE, and like a mix of travel, training, and consultative sales.

Employer: Celltrion USA

Location: Kansas City, KS territory

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior oncology sales role owning IDNs, health systems, and large practices for a biosimilar portfolio. You’ll drive launches, contracts, and pull-through, so it’s best for someone with 10+ years pharma-commercial experience and strong biologics/biosimilars background.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $70,000–$90,000/year (base + commission) + mileage

All leads are provided (no cold calls) as you visit homes and businesses with water damage, assess the situation, and sell mitigation work. Strong fit if you know water restoration practices, like flexible schedules, and want solid benefits.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote – must reside in KS (and select states)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $45K; average $55K–$75K; top agents $85K+

Handle inbound calls and warm leads only, helping customers choose the right auto/home coverages. Includes paid P&C licensing and training, full benefits from day one, and set shifts (4 weekdays + 1 weekend day).

Employer: BlueLinx Corporation

Location: Kansas City, KS region

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary + commission (range not listed)

Manage and grow a territory for a major building products distributor, focusing on program business and key accounts. Good for someone with 4+ years of sales, strong relationship skills, and interest in construction/building materials.

Employer: Master Halco

Location: Kansas City, KS, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.65–$28.50/hour + quarterly bonuses & spiffs

Phone and counter sales role helping contractors and retailers with fencing orders and quotes. Monday–Friday 8–5 schedule, strong benefits, and room to grow if you like a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—sales roles in KC tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.