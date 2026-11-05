🏭 Kansas City, KS Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City, KS has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like physical work and steady hours. These roles are great if you’re starting out or ready to grow in manufacturing and warehouse work.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20/hr (range $17.41–$26.11/hr), bonus eligible

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. or 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Entry-level warehouse role with a Fortune 500 company. You’ll run a stand-up forklift, build and wrap pallets, use RF scanners, and help keep the warehouse clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more).

Employer: Amsted Rail

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Shifts: A-Shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.) or C-Shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.)

Hands-on entry role in heavy industry where you rotate through different foundry areas and can move up into core production jobs. You’ll help with melting, casting, mold prep, and material handling, with training and a 90-day probation to get you settled. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k) match, and an employee stock ownership program.

Employer: Stanion Wholesale Electric Co., Inc.

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Warehouse role focused on receiving, stocking, and shipping electrical supplies, plus preparing orders and inter-company transfers. Good for experienced drivers with strong customer service skills; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 100 lbs infrequently, and get a forklift certificate after hire. Benefits include PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) & Roth, disability, wellness program, and more.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.