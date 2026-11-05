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🚔 Kansas City, KS Public Safety Jobs with Several Openings
Kansas City, KS has some solid security and public safety roles open right now, from courts to casinos to family resorts. If you’ve got a calm head and like keeping people safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer – Guest Service (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway (PENN Entertainment)
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (part of a larger Total Rewards package)
High-visibility security role on the casino floor and property—patrols, crowd control, ID checks, escorts, and helping guests. Good fit if you like a fast-paced environment, have strong customer service skills, and want room to grow in a large entertainment company.
Contract Background Investigator – Kansas (Wichita)
- Employer: ADC LTD NM
- Location: Kansas City, KS (fieldwork across Kansas)
- Type: 1099 Contract
- Compensation: Paid per completed case (not a set annual salary)
Independent contractor role doing federal background investigations—interviews, records checks, and detailed written reports. Best for organized, self-directed folks who write well, can travel for fieldwork, and want flexible, case-based income.
Court Security Officer – Federal Courthouse
- Employer: Walden Security
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, Armed
- Pay Rate: $37.24/hour
Provide armed security for federal courthouses under the US Marshals Service contract—screening at entrances, roving patrols, courtroom security, and escorts for judges and staff. Requires recent law enforcement or military police experience plus academy training and DOJ clearance.
Security Attendant
- Employer: Great Wolf Lodge
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and flexible schedules
- Pay: $17/hour (some locations offer +$1/hour for overnight)
Resort-based security focused on guest safety at a busy family waterpark hotel—patrols, incident response, CCTV monitoring, and detailed reports. Good entry point if you’re reliable, can work nights/weekends, and want benefits, discounts, and training while you build experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here promote from within and offer training. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.