👔 Kansas City, KS: Multiple Management Roles Paying Up to $135K

Kansas City, KS has some strong leadership roles open right now, from property and research management to operations at a global company. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Rock Residential, LLC

Mission Rock Residential, LLC Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $135,000 (base + variable incentive pay, if eligible)

(base + variable incentive pay, if eligible) Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Lead a portfolio of apartment communities and own everything from budgets and capital projects to staffing and resident satisfaction. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of management experience and want a high-impact job with bonus potential, 401(k) with match, housing discount, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: The University of Kansas

Location: Kansas City, KS (downtown, Children’s Campus of Kansas City)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (mostly on-site with some telework)

Advertised salary: Begins at $69,500

Application review begins: Monday, November 16, 2026

Anticipated start date: Monday, January 4, 2027

Help turn research into real community impact by managing outreach, events, budgets, and building operations for a well-known children’s research center. Great fit if you have a master’s + 1 year (or bachelor’s + 3 years) experience, enjoy project development and marketing, and like working with community partners and researchers.

Employer: UPS

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Listed as Part-time in posting; internal notes say Permanent

Listed as in posting; internal notes say Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at a UPS center, including safety, KPIs, dispatch, and supervising part-time supervisors. This is a good move if you have strong communication skills, are comfortable with Microsoft Office and UPS systems, and want to grow into higher leadership at a Fortune Global 500 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.