🍽️ Several Kansas City, KS Hospitality Jobs With Solid Pay

Kansas City, KS hospitality is busy right now—casinos, hotels, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City (Boyd Gaming)

Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City (Boyd Gaming) Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the casino burger spot running clean and smooth. You’ll wash dishes, pots, pans, and keep kitchen floors and equipment sanitized, with regular lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway (PENN Entertainment)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (paid role; base pay plus broader Total Rewards)

Great if you want to break into casino dealing. You’ll learn to run table games, handle chips and cash, and work directly with guests in a high-energy environment. Must be 21+ and able to pass dealer training and an audition.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Front desk role for someone who likes helping people and staying organized. You’ll check guests in and out, handle payments and reservations, and solve routine guest issues, with access to benefits, hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Captain D’s

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Listed as Internship (but responsibilities and pay match a full General Manager role)

Listed as (but responsibilities and pay match a full General Manager role) Salary: $50,000–$65,000/year + quarterly bonuses

Lead the whole restaurant: manage the team, oversee operations and financials, and drive guest satisfaction. Comes with paid training, health benefits, free meals on duty, vacation/sick pay, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for lots of roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.